Spring is right around the corner. The weather is getting warmer, color is coming back to the trees and the wildflowers of the mountains are beginning to sprout.
Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway or deciding where to spend your spring break, The Peaceful Side of the Smokies in Blount County, Tennessee is the perfect landscape to take in the sights and wonders of springtime in the mountains—without the hustle and bustle of crowds, expensive and harried tourist traps or lines at amusement parks. Instead, enjoy the tranquil great outdoors and nature’s amusement park.
● Wildflower Season: Across the whole of the Great Smoky Mountain National Park, there are thousands of types of flowers to be found. With a world-renowned preserve of wildflower diversity, there are over 1,500 kinds of flowering plants are found in the park, more than in any other North American national park. While flowers can be spotted year-round, a special group of flowers known as spring ephemerals begin to bloom during the spring. These flowers appear from February through April. They bloom, fruit, and then disappear, all by May.
● Wildflower Walks: The Great Smoky National Park has laid out several different paths for visitors to take advantage of this spring. Ranging from short loops to longer hikes, there are options for everyone to witness the beauty of the mountains and their wildflower offerings.
● Tubing in Townsend: Float down a natural lazy river in Townsend this spring break. Float down your pick of one or two miles with the opportunity to end at the Great Smoky Mountain National Park, but make sure to book your reservation ahead of time.
● Horse Back Riding: Prefer to take in the sights of the trails another way? Horseback riding expeditions are offered from mid-March to late November in the Smokies. Wagon and carriage rides are also available.
Hiking
The national park has more than 800 miles of trails ranging from leisurely strolls to challenging adventures for advanced hikers. In the springtime, the higher elevations will provide the most breathtaking views.
Clingman’s Dome is the highest point in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park at 6,643 feet. The steep climb up the 45-foot tower has a big payoff. Plan to go early, as this is a hot spot for tourists and flower hunters.
The Anthony Creek trail to Spence Field is a quieter way to take in expansive views of the rolling mountains while avoiding the crowds. When the frost of winter recedes and the green of the forest flares to life, Cades Cove is the perfect picturesque spot to take in the colors and wildlife of the season.
The cove is surrounded by an 11-mile loop allowing you to take in the views, with several pull-offs for trails and site seeing. Hiking site Alltrails lists 35 moderate trails in Townsend ranging from 1.7 to 20 miles and from 1,135 to 5,036 feet above sea level.
One trail in the cove, Abrams Falls is a popular hike because it’s well-maintained and easily manageable for all levels of hikers with a powerful waterfall to greet you at the end, and who doesn’t love a waterfall for spring break.
Fishing
There are 750 miles of trout fishing in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and you can cast a line 365 days a year. The Little River runs right through Townsend and meets up with the Tennessee River deep in the park. The river hosts several kinds of trout as well as bass and other fish. And you can’t beat the gorgeous scenery. A note: you will need a permit to fish in the park, and there are limits to how many you can catch.
Taking in the views
● Cades Cove Loop: 11 miles through the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, with a backdrop of vibrant mountain peaks, the Cades Cove Loop is one of the area’s most popular options for cyclists, and drivers. Visitors can enjoy the largest variety of historic buildings along the way in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The road is closed to vehicles in the mornings, allowing for a peaceful bike or hike. Visitors should keep an eye out for whitetail deer, coyotes, elk, fox, and black bears. Restrooms are available and a visitor’s center provides supplies and resources.
● Foothills Parkway: Advanced bicyclists and motorcyclists will love the breathtakingly vibrant views of the Foothills Parkway. A smaller amount of traffic makes this hilly ride ideal for those looking for a long, scenic route to enjoy. Riders will meander above the treetops through the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains for 16 1/2 miles.
● Little River Run: Nine miles one way, the Little River Run Bike Trail is great for cyclists of all skill levels. This trail starts at Coulter Bridge and winds down to the Townsend Bike Trail, passing Pee Wee Spring and the Foothills Parkway. This trail features views of historical sites such as Peery’s mill site and dam, Old Gamble family cemetery, the Walland community and Sunshine Station.
● Tuckaleechee Caverns Trail: For a biking or hiking route with a side trip, the Tuckaleechee Caverns Trail is 9 miles one way of mostly flat, paved trail and connects with both the Townsend Bicycle Trail and the Tuckaleechee Caverns site. Visitors enjoy mountain stream views and beautiful flora as they anticipate a trip inside the Caverns.
● The Tail of the Dragon: Blount County is the origin of one of the most famous motorcycle rides in the world, The Tail of The Dragon. The Dragon has been voted the #1 motorcycle road in America and winds 11 miles along the Tennessee-North Carolina state line with 318 curves. This two-lane section of Highway 129 has no intersections and is carved into the mountains along the water’s edge, making it a destination for bikers year-round.
Other activities:
● Cades Cove Cellars: A winery with a great selection of wine offering free tastings.
● Tuckaleechee Caverns: Underground caverns with stalactites and stalagmites, with an intriguing tour of an underground stream and waterfall.
● Cades Cove Riding Stables: Offering carriage rides and individual guided rides, horseback riding is a fun way to explore Cades Cove.
● Antique Shopping: In Blount County, especially in the town of Townsend, there are great opportunities for antique shopping at the Antique Outlet Mall, Foothills View Antiques, Good Ole Girl Antiques, and many others.
● Tremont Institute: Inside the park, the Tremont Institute delivers experiential learning for kids and adults alike. Tremont offers classes and programs for all ages.
A taste of the South
● Apple Valley Café: Offering breakfast, lunch and delectable treats, the café is known for its locally roasted coffee, “breakfast of champions” with scrambled eggs and a fried pie and for lunch, in-house smoked pulled BBQ or homemade chicken salad sandwiches. Visitors can also indulge in Apple Valley’s famous fried pies. Each pie is topped with a special blend of cinnamon and sugar and complements the tart apple sweetness. For those seeking a healthy option, Apple Valley also has house-made granola.
● The Abbey: Listed in TripAdvisor’s top 10% of restaurants in 2020 and 2021, The Abbey blends ribs, sliders, subs, flatbreads and salads with the gourmet. The result is a menu of delicious foods that everyone loves, just look at the reviews.
● Black Bear Café: An old-fashioned diner preparing traditional, homestyle southern specialties.
● Little River BBQ: A riverside joint with an old-fashioned vibe, Little River serves BBQ sandwiches and plates with classic sides.
● Dancing Bear Appalachian Bistro: The Bistro’s dishes are steeped in southern tradition with bold new dashes of flavor—all from fresh, quality-sourced ingredients by Executive Chef Jeff Carter. Guests can expect entrees like a sweet tea brined pork chop, Springer Mountain chicken with ratatouille and North Carolina Rainbow Trout with grits.
● Peaceful Side Social: Driven by the purpose of celebrating the beauty and richness of the Smoky Mountains, Peaceful side Social has an extensive menu of regionally inspired dishes as well as brews from around the area. Kids can also enjoy this location with an outdoor play area, complete with a tunnel, slides and balance beams. Peaceful Side Social is great for the whole family.