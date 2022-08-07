This year, the five local communities with the most affordable housing so far are Bristol, VA and TN., Erwin, Elizabethton, and Rogersville. That’s based on the six-month median price trend.
Affordability is rapidly moving to the forefront of the nation’s housing market and economic concerns. It’s a big deal because it’s hard to attract new residents without affordable housing. And without an influx of new residents to balance the region’s high death rate, low birth rate, and natural out-migration local populations will decline.
So far, the Tri-Cities – especially Hawkins Co. – have sidestepped the stagnant population threat. The most current Census population projections put the Hawkins population growth rate at 1%. That’s the second-best number in the region and a little higher than the state’s 0.9% rate. Johnson Co. is the region’s highest at 1.2%.
That’s a year-over-year rate; only half of the region’s counties were in positive territory. Sullivan and Greene counties are at 0.7% growth. Washington Co. TN is 0.9%. Carter, Unicoi, Hancock, Washington Co. VA. and Bristol VA have negative growth rates.
Rogersville’s six-month median existing-home sales price is $205,000, according to the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR) city and submarket report. That’s at the bottom of the five most affordable markets and the only one above the $200,000 mark. Church Hill and Mt. Carmel are in the same basic price range as Greeneville and Kingsport.
Jonesborough, Gray, and Piney Flats are at the top of the most-expensive list, with median sales prices above $300,000. And Piney Flats is flirting with $400,000.
While chambers of commerce and local government officials are excited about population growth, some locals are beginning to push back. They fear the region is attracting too many outsiders and retirees. Others are leery that out of staters will arrive with some unwanted political and cultural baggage.
While a certain amount of gentrification is almost inevitable, the odds are that new residents from other states will keep the region just as conservative as it is – if not a little more so. Long-term demographic research shows that red states tend to attract new residents who align with that political snsitivity while blue states relocators seek out areas more attuned to their political and cultural liking. That research also says that as conservative areas become more concentrated, they tend to become more conservative. The same is true of non-conservative localities. A deep dive into that research and trend can be found in the book “The Big Sort.”
Census reports on the early pandemic migration also show that median household incomes are at the top end of the income ranges are increasing. At the same time, education levels are also seeing an uptick.
So, who’s looking at Hawkins Co. homes for sale listings? Almost nine out of every 10 listing views are from outside the county at the end of the second quarter.
Most out-of-state listings were from Loudon Co. VA, New York, Cook Co. Ill., Fulton Co. Ga., Dekalb Co. Ga., and Buncombe Co. N.C.
The largest number of folks checking Hawkins listings were from Sullivan Co. They accounted for one of every three views. Washington Co. TN accounted for a little over 16% of the Realtor.com Hawkins listing traffic.
Given the recession and economic concerns, the housing market will slow its roll for the last half of the year. But that doesn’t mean buyers won’t be active. In fact, higher-end buyers tend to be a little more active in times like this because they are less influenced by mortgage rates and have more capital to work with.