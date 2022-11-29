Each year on the first Friday of October high school students from across the country board school buses and set out for short field trips to local companies to celebrate National Manufacturing Day.
The day typically consists of visiting a local manufacturer to learn about the products made in local factories as well as the men and women who make it all happen. Students have an opportunity to learn about the skills and training needed to pursue a career, they learn about the many different types of jobs in the industry, and they learn about the benefits of careers in manufacturing.
Perhaps most exciting, though, is the chance to see raw materials made into products we all know and use as students tour the facility to see the people and machines in action.
This year, National Manufacturing Day was on Oct. 7th. Career and Technical Education Students from Hawkins County Schools were hosted by Cooper Standard to learn about the company, the field of manufacturing, and to tour the facility. Cooper Standard is a local manufacturing facility that produces automotive tubing assemblies that are found on several popular vehicles around the world.
Cooper Standard has hosted Hawkins County students for many years, but had to shift to virtual presentations during the COVID 19 pandemic. This year marked the first year on-site visits were allowed since the pandemic. It was evident students were eager to get back to the full experience; in fact there were so many requests to attend that employees at Cooper Standard had to open additional dates to host groups just to get them all in.
Over the course of three days spread throughout the month of October, Cooper Standard hosted nearly 200 CTE students from Cherokee High School, Clinch School, and Volunteer High School. Opportunities like these are important for our students.
The chance to see behind the curtain in a real-world workplace, to see how things they are learning in school are applied on the job, and to realize the skills they develop in CTE classes can lead to high paying jobs right here in their own hometown… in a word, that is priceless!
Cooper Standard has been a long-time partner of Hawkins County Schools, particularly among the CTE Department. Special thanks to Gabrielle Buchanan, Human Resources Director, and the rest of the team at Cooper Standard for their continued support of Hawkins County Schools, career and technical education, and the Hawkins County community!