Phillip Weems of Rogersville has turned his love of fishing and fishing gear into one of the area’s newest businesses, Caney Creek Outdoor.
The store is located at 458 Marble Hall Road. Phillip has been tying fishing flies since he was eight years old. After years of selling online and from an enclosed trailer, he decided to go to a brick-and-mortar location. The store opened for business on Feb. 13.
Phillip felt the timing was right.
“There wasn’t a bait shop in Rogersville,” he said.
Finding the location near the boat ramp was a plus. Phillip plans on continuing his fulltime job, and will have some help with the store. Helen White will operate the store when Phillip is working.
Jim Taylor also helps out, with his 40 years of fly-tying experience.
Jim said, “I’ll be around” and will help as needed.
Phillip says Jim is, “Like an old porch dog, he’s always around.”
“We are fishermen waiting on fishermen,” Jim added.
Phillip, Helen and Jim are all from Rogersville, giving the store a local flavor. Phillip says that the shop will try to buy local whenever possible. The store has a huge selection of their own handmade fishing flies.
They also offer Rapala, Strike King, Spro, Berkely, Bandit, Heddon, and Bomber plugs. They stock Rooster Tail and Buzz spinner baits. Plastic baits from Netbait, Missle, Googan and Zoom are available. They have rods and reels from Duckett, Diawa, Lew’s and Cat Caddy. There is also a selection of Zebco combo packs for kids. They also have fishing line, hooks, sinkers and other supplies.
Caney Creek Outdoor has a large variety of live baits including minnows, shiners, goldfish and several kinds of worms.
Phillip says that the shop will offer boat batteries and he will add lawn mower batteries in mowing season. They will be Interstate brand batteries.
Caney Creek Outdoor aims to be a hometown bait shop. In a world of online commerce, Phillip says that here customers can touch what they are looking to buy.
When it comes to fishing gear, Phillip says “If we don’t have it, we can order it.”
Caney Creek Outdoor is open Monday-Saturday: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.