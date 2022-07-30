The 16th Homegrown Tomato Fest will take place on Saturday, August 6, from 9 — 11 a.m. at the Kingsport Farmers Market, Center Street & Clinchfield Street in Kingsport.
This celebration of the juicy red fruit will feature tomato contests, free tomato tastings (including many heirloom varieties), free tomato refreshments, tomato-growing advice, activities for kids, and fun for the whole family.
Gather your finest and/or funkiest tomatoes and enter them in the contests for Best Tasting, Biggest, Prettiest, Ugliest, Most Bizarre and/or Best Dressed Tomato. Admission is free, there are no entry fees and everyone is welcome to enter. Entry forms may be downloaded from the SAPS website, www.saps.us, or picked up at the event. Entries will be accepted from 9-10 a.m. for all contests at the SAPS table at the Kingsport Farmers Market, and winners will be announced after 10 a.m.
Homegrown Tomato Fest is sponsored by the Southern Appalachian Plant Society (SAPS) and City of Kingsport Farmers Market. For more information, contact sapscontact2020@gmail.com.
SAPS is a non-profit educational organization interested in promoting sound horticultural practices in our homes and communities. Our members are horticulturists, Master Gardeners, and gardening hobbyists. Membership is open to anyone with an interest in gardening whether a beginner or expert.