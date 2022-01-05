Amanda Ryan’s Nu Skin journey began with a group of friends who wanted to innovate the world of skincare and help people succeed.
Amanda: “I chose to work online because it was convenient for me. There was no start up fee or overhead cost. I can work on my time. I don’t have to worry about opening, closing, or running an actual store. I don’t have to have inventory. I can even work online while lying in bed or sitting on the couch watching tv. I can work anywhere as long as I have my phone. It’s so convenient easy and works so well with my busy life.”
You can email Amanda at: mrsryan08@hotmail.com.
Crystal Arnold at Mama Crafters Design Home Decor: “We design, create, and re-create beautiful home decor and and crafts along with other things. Check out Mama Crafters Designs on FB.”
Crystal’s motto is: Play in the kitchen, chat with lovely people, paint, decorate and oh work.
Crystal said, ”Why having an online business? Because more of my customers are outside of Rogersville. I ship all over the US. I have several returning customers in town but honestly I probably would not make it just having a shop in town. I will tell you my honest opinion until Rogersville brings in out of towners it’s going to be hard for small businesses. I say that not just having my online small gig but working at Taste of Chicago. People go out of town to do shopping. Out of town in the weekend because there is nothing fun to do with kids in Rogersville. I have so many parents tell me this during events.”
Whitney Bledsoe said, ”Well we were both stuck home when we started , just dealing with the cancer and low immune systems. We had to be careful health wise and in addition the costs to run and staff a shop full time were an issue as well. We also work remotely with each other a lot because we live 45 minutes apart. Then COVID hit and a shop just wasn’t an option at that point. Our goal for the coming years are to have some family oriented events, and offer some crafts and painting classes either virtually or in person. We are in the process of opening an Etsy shop.”
Interestingly, Whitney is also a Respiratory Therapist as am I and Crystal is a Registered Nurse. But art and crafting is their passion as I have seen first hand with Crystal’s decorating skills at Taste of Chicago. Her Grinch themed Christmas was one of the best displays in town. I absolutely loved it. Plus the kids were crazy about it.
For more info email: Cma111483@gmail.com
Although I ran into Rhenda Spears at Salt and Light Boutique when I was there with my friend Ralph Hankey where we were chatting with the festively clad Sharon Seal telling us the Santa key proceeds went to St. Jude’s.
Rhenda told me she ordered everything online because she was swamped at Running Bear Originals and Wendy’s Simple Treasures and Consignment. Then suck for a week. She said they just didn’t go crazy this year. You go online and order- nothing to it.
She’s now in the process of switching out winter to Valentines and Easter at both shops. Cannot wait to see what she comes up with. She’s working on her game plan now.
Her sister Sharon Carroll is busy making more bracelets. I am extremely pleased with my rock star bracelets and wear them all the time and post pictures when I do. They are a fantastic and creative duo and definitely rock stars too.