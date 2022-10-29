From left, Ken Barry, chair of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Tennessee Section’s History and Heritage Committee, presents a plaque designating Eastman’s manufacturing site in Kingsport, Tenn., as an Historic Civil Engineering Landmark to site leader Michelle Caveness and Richard Beck, a senior civil engineer at Eastman and current president of ASCE’s Holston Branch.
contributed
The Eastman Tennessee Operation in Kingsport has been designated Historic Civil Engineering Landmark by the American Society of Civil Engineers.
Eastman’s manufacturing site in Kingsport, Tenn., has been designated as an Historic Civil Engineering Landmark by the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE).
On Monday Oct. 24 site leader Michelle Caveness recently accepted the award on behalf of Eastman.
“It’s an honor to be recognized for all the incredible engineering milestones we’ve achieved and to celebrate the people who have contributed to our success over the past century,” Caveness said. “It demonstrates our ongoing commitment to stewardship in the community where we operate and the environment we all share.”
The nomination was submitted by Richard Beck, a senior civil engineer at Eastman and current president of ASCE’s Holston Branch, one of five regions represented in the state of Tennessee. The submission was a way to recognize the exemplary achievements within Eastman’s civil engineering community.
To be considered for landmark designation, projects must be at least 50 years old. From its beginnings in 1920 as a supplier to Kodak, Eastman’s Kingsport site continues to grow in size and complexity. The talents and creativity of Eastman’s civil engineers have resulted in a site that now encompasses more than 700 buildings, 28 miles of paved streets and 42 miles of railroad tracks. The site also generates enough power to meet the energy needs of a metropolitan area the size of Knoxville.
Eastman’s civil engineering expertise also played a role in ending WWII. The company’s engineers designed a pilot plant that was instrumental in developing ammunition used to turn the tide in the war in the Atlantic. Eastman also contributed to the Manhattan Project in Oak Ridge, which led to the development of the atomic bomb.