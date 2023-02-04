Jessica Wheeler opened downtown Rogersville’s Appalachian Welness Clinic in November 2022, specializing in weight loss and nutrition, general urgent care, and COVID, strep and flu testing.
Jessica says “I was raised in Bulls Gap. I’ve always wanted to come back home. I always saw a need here, if you see a need you need to try to fill it.”
A graduate of Cherokee High School, Jessica attended Walters State, King University and Graduated from Carson-Newman as a FHP-BC. After spending time as a nurse practitioner in Morristown and Sevierville, she has come back home to Hawkins County. She lives with her family in Bulls Gap.
Jessica says she was looking for a location for a clinic in Rogersville and one day went into the Shephard Center and “asked the girls who work there if they knew of any place available.”
They told her about the building across the street at 311 East Main Street. She was soon moved in and open for patients. The clinic is a one-woman operation, and she sees that patients get needed attention. She says that “All patients get 20 minutes minimum time during an office visit.”
She adds “Everybody needs an option. I offer holistic care, weight loss and nutrition… and it needs to be affordable. I give more time per visit; patients recommend me to others. I do more for less cost.”
She says that most of her patients are for nutrition and weight loss, and around 20% are urgent care patients. She provides nutrition counseling and exercise prescription. The clinic also offers DOT physicals, sports physicals and pre-employment physicals. TB skin tests are also available.
In her previous employment, Jessica says “I was seeing so many patients, I couldn’t do what they needed. Now I see only three patients in an hour.”
The clinic is “cash-based.” Jessica provides invoices for those who want to file for reimbursement with their health insurance provider.
The community has been responsive to the Appalachian Wellness Clinic. Jessica says “Everyone has been excited.” The clinic gives back to the community, too. Jessica says “We provide some reduced-price care for One Accord, for their neediest people.”
Jessica sums up her health care philosophy; “I don’t want people to have to spend a whole bunch of money to feel good.”
For more information call the Appalachian Wellness Clinic at (423) 597-1100.