Hawkins County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee continued the tradition of giving back to the community by presenting a $150 donation last week to Of One Accord Ministry’s food pantry to in honor of “Food Check-Out Week".
Elizabeth Price, represented the local Farm Bureau Women presented the check to Of One Accord office manager Joann Chambers and director Sheldon Livesay.
Food Check-Out Week is celebrated the 3rd week each year in February to celebrate the efficiency of farmers and farming in America. Today, the average American is three generations removed from the farm.
Food Check-Out Week is a time to recognize the productivity of farmers and ranchers and help educate more people about where their food comes from.
In as little as 7 weeks, most working Americans have earned enough to purchase the food their family will consume in a year’s time. That is not only the lowest of any other country, but in comparison, most Americans work 100 days to pay taxes on what they own each year.
That makes efficiency of farming and the food industry something that is known and praised around the world.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 2014 Consumer Expenditure Survey, 59 percent of domestic food purchases are groceries for home, while 41 percent is spent at a restaurant.
Technological advances in agriculture have been influential in driving the change in the farm sector. Farmers are able to grow more on less land. Total farm output more than doubled between 1948 to 2011.
Farm Check-Out Week is also a time to talk about health. Americans understand not all foods leave the farm and get to grocery stores in a condition good for the consumer. Some are mostly sugar or contain other added ingredients.
Farm Bureau Women tell us, a health-boosting diet includes varieties of fruits, vegetables, low-fat or fat-free dairy products, lean meats, beans, eggs and nuts in quantities for daily calorie needs. According to the USDA, all forms of fruits and vegetables count towards a good diet – fresh, frozen, dried and canned.
USDA recommends that half of your plate should consist of fruits and vegetables; half of all grains should be whole grains. USDA researchers also suggest the use of fat-free or low-fat milk.
Farm Bureau Women also recommend not to overlook local farmers’ markets and local Produce Markets which often have fresh vegetables, fruits, meats and other items that have been produced in the surrounding area near your home. Of One Accord Ministry along with local residents gives a hat’s off to famers across the country.