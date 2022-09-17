There’s a now familiar pattern with just about any real estate story. This year’s sales are not as hot as last year. But prices are. That’s an accurate overview of the local and area vacant land market.
So far this year, Hawkins Co. landowners have sold 192 vacant land parcels. That’s down from the 209 sales during the first eight months of last year. This year’s sales volume is $18 million. This time last year, it was $14 million.
Those a pretty good numbers. But they don’t tell the real story.
Comparing this year’s moderating real estate market to the hottest market NE Tenn. has seen mutes just how much real estate demand and prices have changed since the pandemic began early in 2020. To get a better look at that picture, you need to compare today’s conditions to what they were before the pandemic.
During the first eight months of 2019, the Tri-Cities region had 639 vacant land sales. The sales volume was a little better than $39 million. So far this year, 1,218 vacant land sales have been recorded for a little over $118 million. That’s a 91 percent sales increase and a 203 percent price increase.
The Hawkins Co. sales increase was better than the region. They were up 104 percent from 2019. But land price growth was not quite up to the regional level. It was up 152 percent. It’s doubtful that anyone is shedding tears about that.
It would be premature to link all of the current volumes of vacant land sales to housing developments and population growth. No doubt some of it will fit into that silo because Hawkins has an advantage over some of the other area counties. It has a larger share of developable land. The big challenge is the infrastructure needed for development. But that’s another story.
Still, a growing number of residential relocation requests come to the Tri-Cities, stipulating that the buyers are looking for more than just a residential plot. They want elbow room, and questions about Rogersville and Hawkins Co. have increased on some of the relocation websites in recent months.
According to a recent Motley Fool report, “Land buyers usually own land for personal use; for example, they want to develop the land in the future, preserve it, or are actively using the land for recreation, farming or hunting.”
All of those uses apply to the local market, but there’s another reason to invest in land. The current market proves that holding vacant property for future appreciation can be lucrative.
Don Fenley is a long-time Tri-Cities journalist who now specializes in local economic news and trends. His CoreData website can be accessed atdonfenley.com