Headhunters Beauty Salon has in business in Rogersville since 1979. Nancy Rimer Ledford started the salon and still owns the business today.
Nancy is a member of the Smith family, a well-known family in the Rogersville business community. The salon was originally located near Smith Auto Parts on Colonial Road.
It moved to 904 East Main Street in 1990. Nancy has cut back her activity due to health issues. Today the shop has four employees with years of experience. Quality service and friendly faces have been a constant at Headhunters.
Cindy Ward has been with Headhunters for 37 years. Cindy says that she always wanted to be a hairdresser. As a teenager she talked with Nancy about being a hairdresser, went to beauty school and started working at Headhunters.
Cindy says “This in the only place I’ve ever worked. Nancy is easy to work for.”
Cindy remembers “I was a tomboy, I loved sports but I liked hair and makeup.”
She also remembers being shy when she first started working, but that “Working brought me out of my shell.”
She says “One of the best parts of the business is the people. In a small town you know everybody. I’ve had some customers for over 30 years. I love what I do.”
Amy Hickman has been at Headhunters for 34 years. She and Cindy are sisters. She says that Headhunters offers haircuts, shampoos, sets, perms, colol. A little bit of everything.
Customers include women, men and children, we have some entire families who come in at the same time.
Amy says, “We become friends with our customers. People come here for the atmosphere as much as for their hair. We appreciate the business our customers have brought us.”
Amy is also appreciative of the Rogersville community, “We’ve got something special here, I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.”
Donna Carver has been with Headhunters since 1993. She started in the profession in 1980. She says her time with Headhunters has been a wonderful experience and she has “loved working with all the girls.”
Although she has cut back on her schedule, she says “My regular customers keep me busy. I want to continue the work I enjoy.”
A big part of her career has been interacting with customers; “You talk and listen to people.” Donna adds “We’ve had a great time with Nancy, she’s never been like a boss.” Of her time with Headhunters Donna says “The community has been so good to me; I’ve loved every minute.”
Doris Gordon has only been with Headhunters for nine years, but has 42 years’ experience. She says that she didn’t like change but after moving to Headhunters that “These years have been the best of my life.”
She adds “My customers liked it when I came here, everything just worked out.” She says “Nancy has been a good boss. This is the best place I’ve ever worked.”
Headhunters also has a selection of hair-care products for sale. There is also a selection of books in the shop. Amy says “Nancy has always been an avid reader. Her niece had a bookstore for a while and when it closed, she brought the books down here. Customers swap the books out, it’s their personal little library.”
Headhunters continues to offer professional service with friendly, small-town charm. For more info call (423) 272-9811.
All photos by Randy Ball.