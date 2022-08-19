The First Community Corporation Board of Directors voted July 27 to elected Matthew Cleek Chairman of the Board.
Cleek replaces longtime Chairman Tommy Young passed away in June.
Young served as Chairman from 2011-2022. During his tenure, Young provided direction, leadership, a commitment to excellence, and embodied a passion for people.
Young generously served the people of Hawkins and Sullivan counties in varying capacities for decades. His passing is a great loss, and he will be dearly missed. His legacy will continue to live on through everyone who knew and loved him.
Cleek is very familiar with First Community Corporation currently serving as a Director. Cleek is also President & Owner of Intellithought, Inc. located in Kingsport, TN. Intellithought is a full-service technology service provider.
Cleek also owns Wyvern Capital Group, serves on the ETSU Honors and Research Advisory Board, is Co-Founder of SGL Express, Inc., and serves on the Families Free Board of Directors.
Cleek resides in Hawkins County with his wife of 28 years, Stacey. He has 3 adult children and is “Pops” to two granddaughters. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his family, good food, reading, and problem solving.
Cleek’s experience as a Director of First Community Corporation and as a business owner with ties to the local community will serve the Directors, Shareholders, and First Community Bank employees very well.
About First Community Bank of East Tennessee
With more than $200 million in assets, First Community Bank offers a complete range of financial services including savings, checking, CDs, investment services, consumer, mortgage, and commercial lending, business services, and much more. The philosophy of local bank decision-making and personalized service is the driving force of First Community Bank.
Founded in 1993, First Community Bank has five locations in Rogersville, Church Hill, Surgoinsville, and Kingsport. For more information, visit www.fcbanktn.bank or stop by a branch location near you.
First Community Corporation is the holding company for First Community Bank of East Tennessee. As of December 31, 2021, the company had assets of $200 million.
The Bank, founded in 1993, is a Tennessee state chartered, community-focused financial institution. We provide value added relationship banking through 5 locations as well as digital/mobile channels. Locations include branches in Rogersville, Church Hill, Surgoinsville, and Kingsport.