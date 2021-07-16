Apex Bank will celebrate the Grand Opening of its Rogersville branch location with a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by the Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber on July 22, 2021 at 12:00PM. The new location is 4020 Highway 66 South, Rogersville, TN 37857. Members of the media are invited to the Grand Opening and ribbon cutting celebration.
“We are thrilled to be expanding Apex Bank into the wonderfully vibrant community of Rogersville,” said Tammy Pearce, Office Manager of the Rogersville Apex location. “As a community-focused financial institution, we believe our core values and relationship-based banking philosophy meet the personal and business banking needs of Rogersville. We look forward to supporting the thriving commercial and small business enterprises, as well as growing families that call Rogersville home”.
The Grand Opening from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM will feature the “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive, food, prizes, games, reveal of the winners of the Apex coloring contest and more.