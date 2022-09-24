One of the primary forward-looking monthly housing reports is down for the fourth straight month. Sellers accepted 868 new contracts, down 20 from July and 102 fewer than August last year.
Pending sales are a leading indicator of housing activity based on signed contracts for existing single-family homes and condominium sales in the region monitored by the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR). Since resales go under contract 30 to 60 days before they close, accepted contracts offer insight into home sales’ direction.
“The housing market roll-over from last year’s all-time highs is underway and moving at a snail’s pace,” NETAR President Rick Chantry said. “Buyers are beginning to get a little more bargaining power and some sellers are doing more negotiating before accepting a contact. But it’s still a sellers’ market and given all the current indictors will be that way for a while. The typical sales price has been flat for the last three months. It’s at an all time high and on track for another annual double-digit price appreciation.”
At mid-month, the region had 977 properties on the market. That’s a little over a month’s inventory, and down from last month’s and last year’s totals. “It’s down because sellers with the resources snapped up some of the new listings coming on the market and took advantage of sellers’ willingness to come off their asking price.”
The typical home that sold in August was on the market for 45 days before it closed, up one day from July. This time last year it was 49 days, so current demand is actually a little stronger. Time on the market is a demand indicator. When it increases, demand is softening. When it declines, demand is increasing.
The average listings went under contract in about two weeks last month.
Local condo sellers get an extra $11,000 per sale
GRAY, Tenn. — Tri-Cities sellers are getting an average of $11,000 more per townhome/condo sale in NETAR’s primary service area while the number of sales are down 26% from August last year. The sales decline is more of an inventory issue than a lack of product popularity.
So far this year 277 condo sales have closed. The typical sales price is $162,500. The average time on the market was 46 days. That’s almost 10 days better than the single-family time on the market.
Demand for townhomes and condos has increased with the rising cost of single-family homes and higher mortgage rates. Builders are increasing the output of townhomes and condos, but some of those are being redirected to the build-to-rent status to cash in on the surging demand and rent hikes. Builders are being advised to shift their marketing toward renters and focus on converting the 25% of current homeowners who would rather rent than own and those renters who don’t like apartment living.
Townhomes rentals is the apartment community’s top competition because a growing number of renters have some wants apartments don’t offer. They want their own small backyard. They don’t want someone living above or below them. Townhome and single-family rentals also tend to be more pet-friendly than apartments.
Currently, the vacancy rate for the Tri-Cities’ 6,500 apartments is 3.3%. The only other East Tennessee metro area with a lower vacancy rate is Knoxville.
The overall vacancy rate for the region’s 65,983 single-family and townhome rentals is 2.6%. It’s higher in the less desirable locations and lower in others. Some zip codes in Attom Data Solutions’ current vacancy report have no single-family rental vacancies.
Cash sales in the condo market has increased from 45% during the first eight months of last year to 51% this year. Half of those cash buyers are paying an average of $1,800 above list price this year. This time last year they were getting a typical deal $700 below the list price.