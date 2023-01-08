The remnants of the Bomb Cyclone of 2022 are slowly being sorted out. Homeowners, plumbers, and a cadre of others are finishing patching up water damage while local power providers are sheepishly looking at how and why local rolling blackouts were ordered.
While the weather pulled the plug on many activities, one popular pastime that didn’t drop off when the temps were in the single digits was looking at listing for homes. That goes for people wanting to move to NE Tenn. and Hawkins Co. residents looking for greener pastures.
While whittling away some time by looking at housing ads is not as popular as clicking on Tiktock videos or tuning into one of the myriad HGTV housing reality programs, it can absorb as much time and bandwidth.
An added dimension with the web views is the ability to track those views. It’s squarely in the court of the Realtor.com’s Cross-Market Demand Dashboard. What makes it different is it shows you how many and where the viewers were from and where they were looking. Another function lets you select the county where the views originated and tracks where they were looking. That has gained a lot of attention from government, civic leaders, and real estate professionals. Their top interest is where are the people who are interested in relocating to our area. Of course, just because someone is looking at listings doesn’t necessarily mean they have the UHaul parked out front and are ready to pull the trigger. But it interesting.
During the latest quarterly count, more than half (67.1%) of all the views on Hawkins Co. ads came from outside the county. Another 26.3% came from other counties in Tennessee, while 6% came from county residents.
Here are the top 10 locations where people were shopping Hawkins Co. listing and the percentage of total views.
1 – Sullivan Co. 9.7%
2 – New York Co., New York 8.3%
3 – Loudoun Co. Va. 6.3%
4 – Cook Co. Ill 5.7%
5 – Washington Co. Tenn. 4.3%
6 – Fulton Co. Ga. 3.2%
7 – Davidson Co. Tenn. 3.1%
8 — Hamblen Co. Tenn. 3%
9 – Dekalb Co. Ga. 1.6%
10 — Knox Co. Tenn. – 1.4%
Views from Hawkins residents show their interest was focused closer to home. There was only one county outside Tennessee that made the top 10 outbound list, and those views went to Scott Co., Va.
Nearly half (42.6%) of all the traffic was to Tennessee counties. A little more than one-in-three views (33.8%) were on a county listing, and 23.7% were outside the state. But there were not enough out-of-state views to make the top 10.
Here are the top 10 places where Hawkins residents shopped listings.
1 – Sullivan Co. 15.2%
2 – Hamblen Co. 10.6%
3 – Greene Co. 9.7%
4- Washington Co. 5.4%
5- Grainger Co. 3.9%
6 – Knox Co. 3.7%
7 – Jefferson Co. 2.6%
8 – Cocke Co. 2%
9 – Sevier Co. 1.9%
10 – Scott Co. Va 1.5%
Don Fenley is a long-time Tri-Cities journalist who now specializes in local economic news and trends. His CoreData website can be accessed atdonfenley.com