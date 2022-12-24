agexports

Researchers from the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture outline challenges faced by Tennessee’s agricultural producers in this year’s economic report to the governor. Soybeans, shown in the photo, are once again the top row crop with 1.62 million acres planted.

 Photo by T. Johnson, courtesy UTIA

Despite a year wrought with market volatility brought about by supply chain issues and global events, researchers and Extension specialists from the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture say Tennessee’s agricultural and related exports continue to bolster the state’s economy.

