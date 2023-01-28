Flowers by Wanda is a florist and unique gift shop. It is located at 315 South Armstrong Road in Rogersville.
The owner/designer is Wanda Seaton.
Wanda and her husband Ricky live in Whitesburg near the Hawkins/Hamblen County line. Ricky owned Lazy Clay’s Trailers in Whitesburg. Wanda opened a candle shop in Whitesburg in 2001.
She says “It was a 40x24 building with one shelf, the next year I added flowers.”
She then moved the business to East Main Street in Rogersville.
Wanda says “It was a 600 square foot shop. I stayed there three years. The next move was downtown, across from the Shepherd Center.”
Six years ago she moved to the current location. It is a roomy space with better parking than the previous spots.
Flowers by Wanda offers flowers for all occasions. A big part of the business is flowers for funerals.
Wanda says “It’s sad when people come in for sympathy flowers, sometimes they cry and I cry with them.” One specialty at Flowers by Wanda is casket-spray rentals. Renting the casket-spray for a funeral saves the customer some money as opposed to purchasing it.
Flowers by Wanda is ready to help with happier occasions, too. We have flowers and gifts for birthdays, anniversaries, and weddings. Wanda says “We are busy at prom time with corsages and boutonnieres.” Mother’s Day and Valentine’s Day are also busy times.
Wanda says “At Valentine’s Day I’ll work until 7-8 p.m.
Among the gift items available are quilted throws, pictures, lanterns, bird houses and wreaths. There is also a display of costume jewelry, which is a popular item at prom time.
Dolly Parton once purchased a standing spray for a funeral from Flowers by Wanda.
Wanda loves to fill special orders. She can create something special for any occasion.
Wanda loves Rogersville and her customers, and they have shown that they love her. Flowers by Wanda has won “Best Florist” in the Rogersville Review’s “Best of the Best” readers’ choice awards several times.
Flowers by Wanda has always been a one-woman operation. She says that sometimes she comes in early and stays late. Grindel Wallen is her “volunteer helper” and provides valuable assistance when needed. Wanda says “I love my customers; they are my friends. The Lord has been good to me here.”
For more information about Flowers by Wanda call (423) 272-3735.