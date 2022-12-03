LG Chem

The Clarksville facility will be the largest of its kind in the U.S. and is expected to produce roughly 120,000 tons of cathode material annually by 2027, which is enough to power batteries in 1.2 million electric vehicles with a range of 310 miles per charge.

 Courtesy of TDEC

LG Chem officials announced last week that LG Chem plans to invest approximately $3.2 billion to establish a new cathode manufacturing facility in Clarksville.

