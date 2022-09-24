Jason A. Carder, PE, PTOE, RSP has been appointed by Governor Bill Lee to serve on the Tennessee Board of Architectural and Engineering Examiners. Carder will serve as an Associate Engineer Member, as a representative from East Tennessee.
In a September 7th letter, Governor Lee stated: “In a thorough, aggressive search for candidates, your individual characteristics and professional qualifications were exceptional among the number of nominees who expressed interest.”.
In this role on the Board, he will assist in the review and evaluation of applications for professional licensure, review changes to examination procedures and licensing requirements, and assist as a liaison with the Tennessee Society of Professional Engineers. He will serve a two-year term, beginning immediately, through June 2024.
Carder is a Principal with Mattern & Craig, Inc. He is the Kingsport Office Manager and the Head of the Transportation Division for the firm. A native of Johnson City, Jason is a graduate of Tennessee Tech earning both BS and MS degrees in Civil Engineering. He has served in numerous leadership roles in the firm, in professional associations, and in the community.
He has served as President, Vice-President, and Secretary/Treasurer of the Tennessee Section of the Institute of Transportation Engineers. He currently serves on the Advisory Board for Tennessee Tech’s Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering. Jason is a member and currently serves as President of the Rotary Club of Downtown Kingsport. He is a 2019 graduate of Leadership Kingsport.
Founded in 1978, Mattern & Craig is a full service civil & structural engineering and surveying firm with six offices in Tennessee, Virginia, and North & South Carolina.
Jason can be reached at jacarder@matternandcraig.com or at 423-245-4970.
