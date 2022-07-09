Cash sales have accounted for about one of every three local existing home sales since the first of the year. They have also been credited with driving up local home prices.
Despite persistent claims of out-of-state buyers overbidding locals, the data shows something different.
May’s decrease was small – 29% of sales compared to 35.1% in April. At the same time, the average price for those cash sales ($220,000) was the highest it has been so far this year and only $30,000 below the typical regional sales price. That’s a big change.
Cash buyers also paid above the list price for the second month this year. The average sale was for less than the list price in January, February, and March.
Prices for the first three months of the year averaged $174,483, and they sold for an average of $4,604 under the list price. That doesn’t mean some buyers in the higher price ranges didn’t pay of list price, but it does show that the number paying under list is skewing the total lower.
Investors stepping up their purchases to cash in on the rent increase trend and bargain buyers – some first-time buyers – who have been shut out of the current resales sweet sport of $250,000 to $300,000 are the most current drivers of this year’s cash sales trend.
Flippers also are active players in cash sales. During the first quarter, there were 184 purchases for flips and almost 70% were cash sales. The homes they buy and renovate typically account for about 10% of all existing home sales.
Vacant land sales showing signs of slowing
Sales listed on NETAR’s Commercial Multiple Listing Service (CMLS) were barely equal to those during the first five months of last year, and those listed on the Flex service were down 7.4% during the same period.
Active and new listings for vacant land are also on the decline.
And pending sales were flat in May and for the year to date.
Combined January through May transactions totaled 927 compared to 1,000 last year.
The largest decline, down 30.8%, is in parcels in the $200,000 to $249,999 price range.
There are a couple of price ranges where new listings have increased so far this year, but most price ranges are down.
And the number of those that are increasing is small. For example, new listings in the $30,000 to $40,000 range were up six from April. New listings for the other eight price tiers before reaching the $160,000 range are down from the previous month.