Ethan Metz, right, with brother Seth in the background, helps a customer at The Little Produce Shack.
The Little Produce Shack is open on Thursdays and Fridays from 3-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Ethan, Tanya and some of their produce.
Bud Metz works in the garden.
Homegrown tomatoes are available at the Little Produce Shack.
Tanya cans vegetables for her customers and for sale.
Tanya had the idea for the produce shack.
The family also tends a garden in Whitesburg.
The garden at Whitesburg
Ethan Metz and his mother Tanya
BULLS GAP — Three generations of the Metz family are making fresh produce available at The Little Produce Shack on Route 66S near Bulls Gap.
