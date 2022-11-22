It may not seem like meal planning is necessary on Black Friday or that after stuffing yourself on Thanksgiving you even want to think about food again.
If you don’t, however, you may find yourself making impulsive decisions when hunger sets in only to suffer from sugar or energy crashes afterward.
Eat Before You Go
Weight Watchers recommends eating a light meal before you go shopping. Fasting, they say, will backfire. This is true even if you ate a Thanksgiving meal in the late afternoon and you’re going to go to a midnight sale. They quote Jessica DeCostole, a clinical dietitian at MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital, who recommends a protein-carb combo of leftovers — a few slices of turkey, some green beans and half of a baked potato.
If you’re leaving in the morning, make sure you have a light, healthy breakfast high in protein and fiber. Avoid pastries, processed cereal, or worse, leftover pie from the night before. Not that you can’t raid the leftovers. You can make an omelet with leftover turkey and veggies or have a turkey sandwich on a bagel.
Pack Food
One great way to control what you eat and stick with healthy eating habits is to take food with you. This might be a lunch packed in a cooler or snacks that will get you through the energy demands of shopping between meals. Take along a pack of nuts, a piece of fruit, string cheese or a whole-grain snack bar, DeCostole recommends.
While you won’t want to stick it in your purse, you can take a small container of hummus and a plastic bag of veggies such as celery, carrots or cucumbers.
If you want to get fancy, scour the recipe sites online and look for recipes for snacks you can make in advance and take with you such as espresso bites, homemade trail mix or egg muffin cups.
Take a Water Bottle
Shopping is not the time to get dehydrated. You don’t want to start fighting headaches or getting muscle cramps. Drink often and refill your water bottle throughout the day. While you can buy water bottles as you shop, it not only gets expensive, but it isn’t as kind to the environment as a reusable water bottle filled with tap water.
Also, make sure you drink water once you get home from shopping, just as you would if you had been exercising.
A Restaurant Stop
Black Friday shopping is often done with friends and relatives. While you might scatter at some points, pick a restaurant in advance as a meeting point for lunch (or dinner for those die-hard, day-long shoppers). It will keep you from binging on the cookies, pretzels or cinnamon rolls in the booths and stores you pass.
Perhaps you can even get your non-shopping friends to join you.