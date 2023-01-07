Overseeing the ACT Work Ready program in Hawkins County have been Industrial Development Board coordinator Rebecca Baker, left, and Cooper Standard human resources manager Gabrielle Buchanan, right. They brought the award to the Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce breakfast in December.
Hawkins County was recognized last month for maintaining its “ACT Work Ready” status for the past three years.
Overseeing the program in Hawkins County have been Industrial Development Board coordinator Rebecca Baker, and Cooper Standard human resources manager Gabrielle Buchanan.
In early December Buchanan and Baker accepted an award from ACT Work Ready Communities on behalf of the community.
By achieving certified ACT’s Work Ready Communities status, counties are demonstrating they have a robust workforce development effort aligned to their economic development needs resulting in Individuals understanding what skills are required by employers — and how to prepare themselves for success.
The ACT Work Ready Communities initiative empowers states, regions and counties with data, processes, and tools that drive economic growth by identifying skills gaps and quantifying the skill level of their workforce.
Participants leverage the ACT WorkKeys National Career Readiness Certificate to measure and close skills gaps and build common frameworks that link, align and match their workforce development efforts.
There are currently 42 employers in Hawkins County that recognize or recommend the ACT WorkKeys NCRC.
Those employers include: Spherion Staffing, Cooper Standard, Bharat Forge, PMT Technologie LLC, Cherith LLC, DTR Tennessee Inc, Hawkins County Board of Education, Civis Bank, American Greetings Manufacturing, Hawkins County Mayor’s Office, Mundet Tennessee Inc., MBM Packaging Labs, Agc Flat Glass North Amer Inc, Holston Electric Cooperative, The Robinette Company, Symbiotic Devices Inc, First Community Bank of East Tennessee, Rural Health Services Consortium Inc., Express Employment Professionals, Nuclear Fuel Services Inc, Hawkins County Board of Educatoin, Utility Staffing Group of @WORKFlow, Medtech International Corp., Tennessee College of AppliedTechnology-Hawkins County, Northeast State Community College, and BrightRidge.