Organizations seeking a portion of the ARPA revenue awarded to Hawkins County are being asked to submit a revised and reduced request to be considered at the January county commission Budget Committee meeting.
The Budget Committee met in workshop session on Dec. 6 where County Mayor Mark DeWitte presented commissioners with a spreadsheet outlining available ARPA COVID relief funding versus the total amount of requests.
Hawkins County was awarded slightly more than $11 million in federal ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) COVID relief funding.
After nearly three hours of discussion the primary takeaway from the Dec. 6 workshop was that ARPA funding requests exceed available funds by almost exactly $11.5 million.
Monday afternoon the Budget Committee met in regular session where ARPA requests were again a topic of discussion.
At the end of its discussion Monday the Budget Committee agreed to send letters to each agency that has submitted an ARPA request and ask them to prioritize and cut their requests to absolute necessities.
The Budget Committee will meet again in regular session on Monday, Jan. 16 at 3:30 p.m. to review those revised requests and possibly begin making recommendations to the full commission on how ARPA funds should be distributed.
Less restricted funds
The commission was awarded slightly over $11 million in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding, but the rules on how those funds can be distributed are extremely complicated, encompassing hundreds of pages of federal guidelines.
The county had an option of accepting $10 million in unrestricted funding, leaving $1.03 million to be distributed from a more restricted category.
The the alternative was to take a chance on how much lost revenue the county could account for due to COVID over the course of three calendar years.
Initially the commission agreed to take the safe bet and accept the $10 million in unrestricted funding. On Monday, however, county finance director Eric Buchanan told the Budget Committee that the way revenue losses are being calculated has changed, and that change increased Hawkins County’s total losses.
Based on the previous two calendar years Buchanan accounted for more than $10.938 million in lost revenue.
“We would essentially almost be there just in two years,” Buchanan said. “I’m less than 20 days from having another calendar year of data, which I’m sure would cover the rest. We would have our full amount under loss-of-revenue, which will streamline this process for all parties involved.”
The Budget Committee voted to recommend the switch to the loss of revenue formula, which places the entire $11.03 million in the unrestricted category.
A resolution to that effect will be on the agenda of the January commission meeting.
Funding requests versus available funds
The spreadsheet presented to the Budget Committee on Dec. 6 had the ARPA requests divided between non-restricted requests and restricted requests.
When the revised requests are submitted they will be compile into one category.
DeWitte’s spreadsheet also outline the $7.137 of ARPA funding that has already been committed by the county commission.
Among those committed funds are:
$2 million for Hawkins County Schools CTE expansions at the three high schools.
$1.5 million to purchase turnout gear for all Hawkins County fire departments.
$3.1 million for Hawkins County buildings.
$90,000 to purchase vans for the VFW military funeral Honor Guards.
$60,000 for Stanley Valley Road fire hydrants.
$112,500 fro improvements at the two Health Department facilities.
$275,000 to pay ARPA allocation consultants Community Development Partners.
That leaves $3.892 million in unrestricted ARPA funding still to be allocated.
Pending ARPA funding requests
In his spreadsheet DeWitte listed the amount request by the agency, as well as the amount he recommended that agency should actually be awarded.
You can see those amounts listed in the graphs accompanying this article.
One graph accounts for requests in the larger unrestricted category, and the other in the smaller restricted category.
In the unrestricted category requested surpassed available funding by more than $9.392 million. Even with DeWitte’s proposed cuts the requests still exceeded available funding by $513,320.
Requests in the restricted fund totaled $2.75 million, exceeding available funds by $2.107 million. With DeWitte’s suggested request cuts in the restricted category that amount actually came out $5,602 in the black.
Assuming the commission approves the resolution in January and both categories are combined, the total requests will exceed available ARPA funds by $11.5 million.
Commissioner Nancy Barker noted that when the commission originally solicited funding requests it invited organizations to shoot for their “pipe dream” wish list. Now it’s time to shoot for reality.
“Now reality has set in, and the pipe dream is over,” Barker said. “We’ve got to cut requests to the amount of funding that we have, and what we can afford to give out. If we can get information out to the entities that are on that spreadsheet, and ask them what’s the bear minimum you can do with. Then we’re going to have to get together and prioritize ours.”