The Hawkins Co. single-family, townhome rental market tightened up significantly during the first quarter of this year, according to ATTOM Data Solutions.
Vacancy rates were down in all communities except Rogersville and Surgoinsville.
According to ATTOM’s analysis, there were 5,118 single-family non-owner occupied investment properties in Hawkins Co. That’s almost 27% of the county’s housing stock. There were 91 vacant rental properties for a first quarter county vacancy rate was 1.8%.
This time last year there were 5,825 rentals and 252 were vacant for a 4.3% vacancy rate. Equity gains enjoyed by all properties during the pandemic and higher home prices have made getting rid of some of the rental inventory a tempting option for investors.
Here’s how the single-family rental market looked by community during the first three months of the year:
CHURCH HILL
The number of rental properties was down to 1,039 from 1,249 last year. During Q1 there were 11 vacancies for a 1.1% vacancy rate. Last year, the vacancy rate was 4.2%.
MOUNT CARMEL
There are currently 345 single-family rentals, down for 416 last year. Two rentals are vacant for a 0.6% vacancy rage. Last year the vacancy rate was 4.1%.
BULLS GAP
Single-family rentals totaled 495 in the most current county. This time last year there were 527. Bulls Gap is the only Hawkins community with no vacant rentals. Last year, there were 77 vacancies for a 14.6 vacancy rate.
MORRESBURG
There are 767 rentals during the first three months of this year, down from 834 last year. Of those, there was on vacant property for a vacancy rate of 0.1%. Last year, there were 29 vacant properties for a vacancy rate of 3.5%.
ROGERSVILLE
Rogersville has the most rentals – 2,037. This time last year there were 2,300. During the first quarter 76 of those rentals were vacant for a vacancy rate of 3.7%. Last year there were 77 vacancies for a 3.3% rate.
SURGOINSVILLE
There are 435 single-family rentals this year, down from 499 last year. Of those, one rental is vacant for a vacancy rate of 0.2%. Last year, there were no vacancies.
Don Fenley is a long-time Tri-Cities journalist who now specializes in local economic news and trends. His CoreData website can be accessed atdonfenley.com