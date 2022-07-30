June’s commercial real estate transactions were down from May’s total while posting strong (up 50%) year-over-year and six-month trend gains. The local mid-year growth rate is 13.4% better than the first half of last year.
There were 42 completed sales and leases in June, down from 69 in May.
“Despite the potential for continued interest rate hikes, commercial real estate in the region monitored by the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR) remains positive heading into the last half of the year,” according to NETAR President Rick Chantry. “There were only two year-to-date commercial sectors with lower completed deals than last year, and one – industrial – is more a lack-of-inventory situation than dwindling demand. Shopping center deals were the other down sector, and it was only by one transaction.”
Although local labor market data for June wasn’t available when this report was written, it has continued improving. May was the region’s best month for job creation despite a persistent labor shortage choking growth in some lower-paying service sectors like health care services, accommodations, food services, and retail. Employers added an adjusted average of 42 jobs a month for the year’s first five months.
“The strong labor market has helped power consumer spending,” Chantry added. At the same time, slowing economic conditions will likely start weighing more on some sectors during the last half of the year.”
Office transactions accounted for almost half of the first half of the year-to-date sales and leases. Multi-family also made a six-month solid showing as limited inventory of homes for sale and higher mortgage rates helped fuel an increase in rental activity despite rent increases that have equaled the wage-housing cost growth rate imbalance.
Here’s how the CMLS transactions stack up for the first half of this year compared to last year.
Office – 55, up 11
Retail-commercial – 46, up 4
Vacant land – 25, up 1
Industrial – 22, down 2
Shopping center – 16, down 1
Multi-family 11, up 9
Combined CMLS and Flex total – 288, up 34.
Commercial inventory is down 20.3% from last year, and new listings are down 2.9%.
At the mid-year point, all by one sector (multi-family) has fewer listings than the first half of last year.
Listing sectors with the most absorption was vacant land, followed by retail-commercial then office.
Cash sales increased in June; VA loan sales claim highest price
There were slight shifts in how existing homes were sold last month in NETAR’s primary region, which includes Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington Co. Tenn.
VA loans continued to have both the highest average and median sales price in June and for the first six months of this year.
Cash sales regained the typical market share in the 30% plus range, conventional loan purchases declined to slightly less than one-half of all sales, while the other “how sold” categories made small increases.
All but the USDA, VHDA, and lease purchase sales had an average dollar value above the list price.
The average for the overall residential sales was +$830.
The largest average sales to list price difference was +$3,000 for the three THDA sales, followed by +$3,521 for the region’s 62 VA loan sales. There was less of an over-list average for the 390 convention loan sales. It was +$683 and +$465 for the 262 cash sales.
Here’s how the share of total sales shook out last month:
Conventional loans — 49.1%.
Cash — 33%.
VA – 7.8%.
FHA – 7.6%.
USDA – 1.6%.
THDA – 0.4%.
Trade/exchange – 0.3%
VHDA – 0.1%.
Lease/purchase – 0.1%.
VA loan sales had June’s highest typical sales price — $307,500. VA loans had the same status for the mid-year typical price trend.
June’s typical conventional loan sales price was $266,000. Conventional loans also lag VA loan sales price performance in the mid-year price trend.
Tri-Cities area pending home sales down 10%
Local pending homes declined for the third straight month in June. Sellers accepted 851 new contracts, down 27 from May and 10% fewer than June last year.
Pending sales are a leading indicator of housing activity based on signed contracts for existing single-family homes and condominium sales in the region monitored by the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR). Since resales go under contract 30 to 60 days before they close, accepted contracts offer insight into home sales’ direction.
“Although there has been a slow increase in new listings, the inventory crunch combined with declining affordability is sidelining more local buyers,” NETAR President Rick Chantry said. “So far, declining sales have not spurred local sellers to begin reducing prices as it has in some large metro areas. But that may change as we move into the fall and winter market.”
At mid-month the region had 1,104 properties on the market. That’s a little over a month’s inventory. “It’s the best number we’ve had so far this year, but only by a little over 100 homes in a market averaging 28 sales a day.”
The typical home that sold in June was on the market for 44 days before it closed, up one day from May. Time on the market is a demand indicator. When it increases, demand is softening. When it declines, demand is increasing.
The average listings went under contract in 14 days last month.