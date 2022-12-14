If you’re shopping for a unique Christmas gifts there’s really no reason to leave Rogersville, which has a variety of locally owned businesses offering one of a kind items.
There are also shops with deep discounts on holiday items that will save you money. From toys to adult gifts, flower arrangements and even holiday pies for your table Rogersville has a lot to offer.
Wellness Baskets: BWell is located at 122 Church Street and is offering unique custom wellness baskets. The baskets themselves come from West Africa and you may choose 3 items for the basket. There are many wellness items to choose from.
Holiday Pies and Rolls: Bakery Delights, located at 307 S. Depot Street is a great stop for your holiday pies and rolls. There are selections of cherry pies, chocolate cream pies, ricotta cookies and more. Everything is homemade and ready to go but pre ordering is suggested.
50% Off Christmas Items: Wendys Simple Treasures located at 4017 TN 66 is having a big sale on Christmas items at 50% off. There are some great deals on consignment clothing as well for your holiday parties.
The World’s Softest Socks: U-Save Drug Center located at 4017 TN 66 has some very unique items for Christamas. They are carrying a line of Myra bags for the ladies and The World’s Softest Socks. They also carry Warmies which are stuffed animals you can warm in the microwave to snuggle with. And they also offer free gift wrap.
Custom Goody Baskets: Nana Lynn’s Bakery is located at 4017 TN 66 also and there you can order gift baskets of homemade goodies.
Liquor Gift Sets: Blueridge Package is also at 4017 TN 66 and they are carrying a variety of liquor gift sets which include Makers Mark with a beautiful custom winter scarf.
40% Off Holiday Items: Array of Hope is located at 320 Armstrong Road and they are having a sale with discounted Christmas trees and 40% off all holiday items. They have new and used merchandise and also antiques.
Costume Jewelry And Flower Arrangements: Flowers By Wanda is also at 320 Armstrong Road is offering costume jewelry and table centerpieces. And of course they have beautiful flower arrangements for Christmas that can be shipped anywhere.
Liquor Tap Sets: Legacy Wine and Spirits located at 212 East Washington Street and has some very unique liquor gift sets including candy cane shots. They also carry Tres Generaciones liquor tap sets which pours out a measured shot. They also have a Don Julio 70th anniversary that you won’t find elsewhere.
Everything is 50% Off: Southern Magnolia Candle and Soapery is located at 201 W Main St and offers all handmaid products made from scratch. They carry unique perfumes created in store, candles and more. Everything in the store is 50% off through Christmas. You can also order from their website at www.southernmagnoliatn.com.
50% Off Christmas Clothing: The Shepherd’s Center Boutique located at 201 W Main Street is having a sale of 50% off all Christmas clothing. You may just find that perfect ugly sweater or holiday dress there at a very good price.
Table Centerpieces: Cross Flower Shop is located at 812 E Main Street and they have a huge selection of Christmas items. All gift items are Christian based. There are table centerpieces, quilts, decor and more. And of course you’ll find an assortment of fresh flowers that can be sent anywhere.
Unusual Items: Running Bear Originals is at 254 Burem Road and in this shop you will find unique items including hand painted earrings. There are even chicken earrings. They also have original handmade necklaces from wolf teeth. They carry switchblade knives, tasers, clocks, cutting boards, metal signs and outdoor thermometers. Every item is reasonably priced and everything is new.
Local Vendors Make Custom Items: Salt and Light is at 207 E Main Street and they are offering handmade ornaments, earrings and keychains. They have local vendors who make bows, custom tee shirts, and more. Additionally they are also carrying children’s clothing and even pet gift treats.
Discount Merchandise: CJ’s Closet and Bins at 850 W Main Street is a great way to save money on toys. They are a pallet store offering deep discounts to the public.
$5 Stocking Stuffers and Local Artwork: Farmhouse In The Valley is at 573 Carters Valley Loop and is featuring artwork produced by local artists. They are carrying beautiful winter scene paintings by Eva’s Art. You will also find some beautiful photograph images by Meredith Images including original Christmas cards. Their sales are on the weekend starting Friday December 17 through Sunday on holiday items. They also carry stocking stuffers for $5.
Toys and More 40 to 60% Off Retail: The Little Bear Bargain Shop is another pallet store located at 5131 Hwy 11 W has a liquidation sale on all new items including toys. They offer a discount of 40 to 60% off retail. They also have a raffle give away every weekend.
Healthy Foods and Private Parties: Southern Roots Natural located at 5131 Hwy 11 W and they are offering unique healthy food gift custom baskets. They also have Rogersville coffee cups, Indian reservation jewelry, antique Christmas ornaments and more. There is also a room available for private parties.
Men’s Grooming: Blade and Barrel Barber at 3815 TN 66 has UpperCut men’s grooming supplies and it is the only shop in Rogersville carrying that line.
Last but not least we should not forget gift certificates for local eateries in Rogersville. They always make the perfect gift. Shop local folks and have a very Merry Christmas.