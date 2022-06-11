RUTLEDGE - As Clinch-Powell Resource Conservation & Development Council (aka Clinch-Powell) kicks off and celebrates National Homeownership Month, they are demanding affordable housing for all Americans, calling on the White House to immediately address the issues that threaten housing affordability.
“Most Americans consider homeownership to be the single best long-term investment and a primary source of wealth and financial security,” said Lindy Turner, Executive Director at Clinch-Powell. “With rapidly rising interest rates and higher construction costs, the American Dream of safe and affordable housing is at risk.”
Since the beginning of 2022, mortgage interest rates jumped more than 1.9 percentage points and building material prices have increased by 8%, according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). A recent national public opinion survey by NAHB reveals that more than half (51%) of adults in the U.S. say housing affordability is a major problem.
In Tennessee, 79% of adults say housing affordability is a major problem.
“As a not-for-profit community housing development organization, Clinch-Powell puts unique financing and counseling services to work to make homeownership possible for all income families in Tennessee. We meet you where you are and take you where you want to go.” said Turner. “As members of the community, we will continue to advocate for public policies that support affordable housing opportunities for all.”
To learn more about homeownership in Tennessee, contact Clinch-Powell at www.clinchpowell.net or 865-828-5927.