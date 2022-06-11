Relocation buyers have and will continue to fundamentally change the local housing market landscape for the foreseeable future.
So far, the most noticeable effect has been a concentration of buyers with higher housing price sensitivities. It has shifted the region to more expensive housing.
Higher price sensitivity doesn’t always mean more wealth. If the newcomer is accustomed to $350,000 home prices where they’re moving from local homes listed for $260,000 – that was April’s median listing price – are perceived as a good find. So, many newcomers don’t hesitate paying above list price. That dynamic is one factor that has moved the typical existing home sales price 31% higher in the past three years.
Another factor is the remote work trend. The pandemic has nudged it from infancy to a labor force staple. In turn, it has raised the expectation of that class of buyers.
Both trends have legs.
It’s something sellers, builders and investors have already noted. Expect the preferences and demands from relocation buyers and remote workers to dominate marketing for the foreseeable future.
Builders and some Realtors report that about half of their sales have been to buyers moving to the area. There’s a lot of anecdotal data about who these buyers are and where they’re coming from, but the plural of anecdote is not data. We know that most newcomers come from within the region and state, even though the conversation is about new residents from New York, California, Washington State, and Florida.
This subset of buyers can have a housing budget that’s nearly 30% higher than the average for local buyers, according to Market Watch.
Relocation buyers, remote workers alter housing market
Northeast Tennessee’s home sales are slowing, but not prices. They hit new highs last month.
“While it’s inevitable that rising prices will slow down in the coming months, it hasn’t happened yet,” said Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR) President Rick Chantry. “Many of the metrics NETAR uses for monthly reports show declines when compared to last year. But last year was the strongest local housing market anyone can remember. Month-to-month comparisons tell a story that in some ways is typical of the peak home buying and selling season.”
For example, the median listing price has increased every month this year. Last month it was almost $19,000 higher than in April. May’s typical sales price was $30,000 higher than April. And although new listings and fewer sales have made a slight inventory improvement, it’s still squeaky tight, he added.
At the end of May, the region had 1.05 months of inventory. Balanced market conditions are five to six months.
There were 770 closings last month, down 34 from April and 58 fewer than May last year. Last month’s typical sales price of $250,000 was up 31.6% ($40,100) from last year. The average was $303,622, up 30.9% ($71,598). High-end sales continue skewing the average price higher. There were 101 sales in the $500,000 and above price range last month.
So far this year,3,600 existing home sales have closed. That’s 138 fewer than during the first five months of last year. “From a trend perspective, we’re seeing sales decline and continued price increases,” Chantry said.
The typical home sale that closed last month was on the market for 43 days. That’s the amount of time from when the property was listed until the deal closed. The average listing went under contract in 13 days.
May’s regional sales trend didn’t apply to more than half of the local city and community sub-markets. Eight had increases from last year. Most of those with increasing sales were the smaller markets. And all but four had double-digit year-over-year price increases.