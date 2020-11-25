NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) recognizes T E C Industrial Maintenance & Construction in Kingsport with the Governor’s Award of Excellence for Workplace Safety and Health.
“T E C has demonstrated a strong commitment to maintaining a safe and healthy workplace,” said David Blessman, TOSHA VPP Manager. “The evaluation criteria for this award are challenging and this company has worked extremely hard to meet and exceed the standards the award requires.”
The Governor’s Award of Excellence honors Tennessee employers and employees who meet a required number of hours without workplace injuries serious enough to cause an employee to miss a day of work. The company also maintains injury and illness rates below the national average for their specific industry. The number of hours required to receive the recognition is based on the size of the company.
T E C Industrial Maintenance & Construction is an industrial construction and maintenance operations contractor. For this award period, the company qualified for the Governor’s Award by working more than 959,317 hours without a lost-time workplace injury or illness. The Company also achieved 17 million hours without an injury and illness on Oct 25.
For more information on the Governor’s Safety Award and other TOSHA award programs contact TOSHA’s Nashville office at (800) 325-9901.