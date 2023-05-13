The Rogersville area’s newest restaurant, the Hoot N Hollar Café opened for business on April 17.
It sits in a rural location at 2125 Rt. 70N.
Owners Charles and Rhonda Daniels bring lots of experience to their new venture.
“We’ve cooked for churches for at least 15 years, and have run a food pantry ministry,” Charles said.
They came to East Tennessee from the Tampa, Fla. area where Charles was a commercial painting contractor. Rhonda’s family is from Pressmens Home. The Daniels’ had visited the area often over the years.
Rhonda’s uncle, Johnny Stiles, owned the building at the intersection of Highways Rt. 70N and Rt. 94 (Pressmens Home road). Charles and Rhonda bought the building, did extensive renovation, and opened on April 17.
Several days into the business, everything is looking positive.
Charles said, “I think we’re making a difference in the community.”
The mission is simple.
Charles said, “we want our food to taste good.” Charles has been cooking from a young age.
He added, “Everything is made from scratch, the sausage gravy, cheesecake, cookies, and meatloaf.”
There are daily specials at the Hoot N Hollar Café.
They serve breakfast all day. Some breakfast items include bacon, sausage, eggs, grits, biscuits and gravy, and pancakes.
Some lunch items are Philly cheese steak, BLTs, grilled cheese, burgers, hit dogs, chicken sandwiches and chicken strips.
Charles said, “The biggest thing I’ve learned from years of cooking is seasoning, it makes all the difference.”
There are already plans for new menu items.
Chicken parm as well as spaghetti dinners are in the plans. Charles said that soon bring in a BBQ grill; It’s huge, it can hold 40 pounds of chicken.
Hoot N Hollar Café is a family business. Their son Justin makes the cheesecakes and pies. Their daughters Alisha and Kelly also help out, as does son-in-law Chuck Smith.
The response to the Hoot N Hollar has been great, there are already repeat customers. They have received positive comments on the cafes Facebook page.
There are often many diners at any given time. The specials have proven to be popular, especially the meatloaf. Customers like the location, the friendly atmosphere and the value.
Charles said, “People deserve what they pay for.”
Rhonda said “We came up here to slow down, to get away from the rat race.”
The slowing down part could be a problem, with the café doing so well.
Charles said “When you get up in age, you need to have the most fun you can.”
Rhonda added, “We love the Rogersville community. The people are friendly.”
You can learn more about the Hoot N Hollar Café by calling (423) 647-4244.