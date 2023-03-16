Some Tennessee State Parks offer summer experiences so impressive they sell out months in advance! Don’t miss your chance to book a trip at one of these parks.
Four examples that should be on your 2023 summer bucket list include: Lotus Flower Canoe Tours at Reelfoot Lake State Park; Rhododendron Blooms at Roan Mountain State Park; Waterfall Chasing at Rock Island State Park; and Glow Worms & Dark Skies at Pickett State Park.
Reelfoot Lake State Park
Reelfoot Lake is known for its incredible cypress trees, birding, and fishing. But did you know the lake is also home to thousands of floating lotus flowers each July?
Visitors can paddle out from Kirby Pocket, an area inside the state park, to view these beautiful blooms and lily pads up close.
There’s nothing quite like paddling at sunset surrounded by flowers! The park even offers guided lotus flower canoe floats during July.
Reelfoot State Park is located at 2595 Hwy 21E in Tiptonville. For more info call (731) 253-9652.
Roan Mountain State Park
Each summer, thickets of bright purple Catawba rhododendrons cover the lush green slopes of Roan Mountain.
This impressive display draws visitors from all over, causing overnight accommodations to fill up fast for mid-June when the blooms typically peak.
Luckily, Roan Mountain State Park still has cabins and campsites available! Plus, the park is located within 15 minutes of some of the best rhododendron viewing locations.
Roan Mountain State Park is located at 527 HWY 143 in Roan Mountain. For more info call (423) 547-3906.
Rock Island State Park
Rock Island State Park is a summer paradise that rivals the best beach vacations.
The towering waterfalls and refreshing river waters provide ideal ways to beat the summer heat.
Whether you’re looking to kayak beneath waterfalls or relax on a sunny boulder in the river, you’ll leave the park sun-kissed and revived.
Rock Island State Park is located at 82 Beach Road in Rock Island. For more info call (931) 837-4770.
Pickett State Park
Pickett State Park is an International Dark Sky Park. That means you’ll catch exceptional sweeping views of the starry night sky, including the Milky Way, meteors, and several constellations.
Pickett is also home to glow worms that emit blue, glowing light on the dark walls of the Hazard Cave rock house.
Guided Glow Worm Tours are available from May through early July each year, and you can register on the park’s event calendar during those months.
Pickett State Park is located at 4605 Pickett Park Highway in Jamestown. For more info call (931) 879-5821.