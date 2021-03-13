NASHVILLE –The Tennessee Dairy Promotion Committee will meet March 18 at the Ellington Agricultural Center in Nashville.
The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. CDT in the Holeman Building Conference room located at 424 Hogan Road. The meeting is open to the public to attend.
The agenda includes approval of the previous meeting’s minutes, a review of the committee’s financials, and an update on grant and promotion programs for the year.
The Tennessee Dairy Promotion Committee comprises 11 members directly affected by the assessment paid by dairy producers for the promotion of milk and milk products. Membership is in proportion to the method of milk marketed either through agricultural dairy cooperatives or by direct sale.
For more information, contact the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Consumer and Industry Services Division at 615-837-5150.