The groundhog predicted another six weeks of winter before spring, but the housing market is sending an opposite prediction. January’s new contracts for existing single-family home and condominiums sales were up 36.6 percent from December.
Sellers OK’d 575 contracts last month. That’s 154 more than December and 75 fewer than last year. New listings and active inventory are also up.
Pending sales are a leading indicator of housing activity based on signed contracts for existing single-family homes and condominium sales in the region monitored by the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR) Home Sales Report. Since resales go under contract 30 to 60 days before they close, pending sales offer insight into the direction home sales will take.
“What we’re seeing now is the first signs of a typical seasonal inventory build up to the prime home buying and selling season. Sellers typically wait until January and February to begin listing and marketing for the spring season.” NETAR President Jan Stapleton said.
Active inventory is dynamic, so it’s constantly changing. But at month’s end there were 1,226 homes on the market and 650 new listings. However, the inventory big picture is still flat. It has been stagnant since September because sales have consumed most of every month’s new inventory. It’s also noteworthy that half of last month’s sales were discounted from the asking price.
The typical home that closed in January was on the market for 59 days, up from 59 days in December. The time on the market has been slowly increasing since May. When homes spend more time on it signals demand is softening.
The median listing price last month was $300,025. According to a mid-month market update, the median sales price was $221,000.
Commercial transactions down, interest in area remains
Commercial Realtors report they are busy – some busier than last year — while transactions in the Tri-Cities area got off to a slow 2023 start.
Completed sales and leases for January were down 17% from last year. That’s not the only challenging number that shows up in the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR) January report. Inventory is down 24%, new listings are down 17.3%, and the three-month transaction trend is down 45%.
As usual, office transactions led the regional list of completed deals, followed by retail-commercial, then vacant land. There were 34 transactions during January compared to 41 last year and 42 in January 2021.
Despite January’s weak report, NETAR Commercial Committee Chair Jerry Petzoldt says, “the local market landscape hasn’t really changed. “Things are not that much different from a year ago. There’s a lot of optimism in commercial real estate because investors are sitting on so much cash. Couple that with our reputation as a rural growth market, and you see a lot of interest in both the local residential and commercial real estate markets. Interest in our area is high, and investors want a piece of it. “
The challenge is explaining the market to investors used to looking at one economy. While our core region has a population of a little over 150,000 with a $50 billion a year economy, we have four similar city economies, and each has some distinctions that don’t precisely fit into a regional explanation,” he added. Some investors have a hard time wrapping their plans around that.
One encouraging part of the National Association of Realtors (NAR) commercial outlook that has local implications is “the growth in brick-and-mortar stores will be mainly driven by smaller shops in neighborhood centers. “The trend is clear. Due to remove-work policies, neighborhood stores are on the rise, and this trend will continue. Consumers like to shop locally, and neighborhood stores offer convenience and personal interaction.”
However, competition for prime space continues to be a local challenge – especially for the restaurant industry. Realtors report continued inquiries from chains not represented in the local market who struggle with rents. This is especially true in the Kingsport market, where rents for prime locations are shutting some investors out of the market. There are secondary locations open, but investors are not all that willing to gamble on them.
The local multi-family sector has slowed down as competition is balancing the lack of vacancies and rent increases. It should still continue to be a robust sector as long as the region continues to attract new residents who struggle with the local housing shortage.
Inflation, interest rates, supply chain, and geopolitical events are the key factors determining how commercial real estate perform in the following months.