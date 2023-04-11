As it was 240 years ago, the Trading Post at Amis Mill was open Saturday, with “Homesteaders” from across Hawkins County providing a variety of wares for barter or sale.
For example, Joan Wentworth, who owns Wentworth Homestead brought home grown and dried culinary herbs, hand made wire-wrapped jewel pendants, eggs, medicinal salves from plants either foraged or home-grown on her property, and some homemade wood stain, calligraphy, and painting.
Wentworth noted that for every malady know to man the earth provides a plant to treat it. “You’ve just gotta know how to use it,” she said.
“I’ve got one that’s good for cracked hands and feet that is also good if you have arthritis in you joints and pain,” Wentworth said. “I’ve got one that works like a medicinal Neosporin. I have people come back and tell me that it works pretty quick for cuts and scrapes. I’ve had people who use it on cows, dogs.”
Wentworth added, “That particular one is made from Chamomile, St. John’s Wort, goldenrod, and depending on the time of year it has Purple Dead Nettle.
Saturday’s event was the second Amis Mill Trading Post of 2023. The Amis Mill Historic Site will host monthly Trading Posts on the second Saturday of each month until June when it will be held two Saturdays each month through October.
Chris and Rexanna Ogle from Mooresburg brought several items canned from last year’s harvest at their Chrisanna Acres homestead in Mooresburg, as well as woodworking and salves.
“Most of the woodworking starts out as rough cut maple,” Chris said. “I purchased about 1,200 boards worth of maple, rough cut, and I mill it down and shape it in my shop.”
Among the wood items for sale were cutting boards and wooden kitchen utensils.
Elizabeth Kennedy and Marsh Mahon, who live near Surgoinsville, brought eggs to the trading post that were produced by their 25-30 hens, which produce about 2-3 dozen eggs per day.
They agreed that fresh grown eggs definitely tase better than store bought.
Elizabeth: “They clean them with chemicals too.”
Marsh: “Eggs are real absorbent, so whatever you wash them with (is absorbed).”
They were selling eggs for about $4 per dozen, and also had some 8-week-old chickens for sale for $4 each.
There were eight vendors at Saturday’s event, but the number is expected to grow as the weather improves.
Amis Mill is located about 2 miles southeast of Rogersville on Bear Hollow Road near the Burem Road intersection, and was settled in 1780 by Revolutionary War hero, Capt. Thomas Amis.
Capt. Amis built a dam and mill on Big Creek, as well as a store, distillery, blacksmith shop, and inn for weary travelers heading west along the Wilderness Road into the Frontier.
Last year property owners Jake and Wendy Jacobs came up with the idea of hosting a homesteader Trading Post on the property to bring it back to its roots. They got a late start in fall of 2022, but will be hosting events throughout 2023.
The next Trading Post will be May 13 beginning around 8 a.m.