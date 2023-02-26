UScellular announced today that it made a $47.4 million investment in its Tennessee network in 2022, including $15.8 million in network upgrades and 5G modernizations that enhanced connectivity across the state and $31.6 million in 5G spectrum that will bring additional customer benefits in future years and advances the company’s multi-year 5G network strategy.
Four Tennessee nonprofits also received a combined $722,600 worth of hotspots and service to help youth connect to the internet as part of the company’s After School Access Project.
In addition, UScellular donated $60,400 to non-profit organizations across Tennessee, including $30,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley, $25,000 to the YWCA of Knoxville & the Tennessee Valley, $4,900 in supplies to Nourish Knoxville and $500 to Junior Achievement of East Tennessee.
“Whether we are building a new cell tower or donating a hotspot to help a student do homework, we are investing in the future of Tennessee,” said Thomas White, director of sales for UScellular in Tennessee. “We are committed to being a part of the communities we serve and ensuring our customers can connect to what matters most.”
Additionally, to elevate the in-store shopping experience, UScellular invested $207,000 to update its stores in Livingston and Athens. For more news and information about UScellular, please go to newsroom.uscellular.com.
