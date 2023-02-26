uscellular_feature-1024x1024

UScellular announced today that it made a $47.4 million investment in its Tennessee network in 2022, including $15.8 million in network upgrades and 5G modernizations that enhanced connectivity across the state and $31.6 million in 5G spectrum that will bring additional customer benefits in future years and advances the company’s multi-year 5G network strategy.

Trending Recipe Videos