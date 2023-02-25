Walters State Community College and First Peoples Bank have created the first apprenticeship program for bank tellers in Tennessee. From left are Dr. Amy Ross, interim vice president of educational outreach; Dr. Anita Ricker, assistant dean of workforce development; Dr. Kim Bolton, dean of workforce development and the Claiborne County Campus; Linda Leonard, human resources officer; Johnny Wayne Ferris, chairman of the board; and Steve Amos, president of First Peoples Bank.
Walters State Community College and First Peoples Bank have partnered to create the state’s first apprentice program for bank tellers.
“First Peoples Bank is proud to partner with Walters State Community College in the development and success of this program,” Steve Amos, president of First Peoples Bank, said. “Our team of talented bankers understands that community banking provides a rewarding career, and we are excited to introduce others to the business.”
Apprenticeships provide on-the-job training for individuals in approved fields. This is the tenth Walters State apprenticeship program approved by the Tennessee Department of Labor. Apprentices in the program will be paid while completing on-the-job training in conjunction with academic credit and noncredit courses.
“Apprenticeships are unique in that a mentorship is included with required training,” Dr. Anita Ricker, assistant dean of workforce training at Walters State, said. “This mentorship will help the individual grow in their career. We hope the mentorship will last after the training is completed.”
Students will take college credit classes that provide skills needed in the banking industry. These include accounting, communications, business communications and software applications. Noncredit classes include beginning and advanced customer service skills.
Ricker said that apprenticeships are becoming more popular as many industries face labor shortages.
“Apprenticeships have always been a great way to solve some of the skill gaps employers face when hiring,” Ricker said. “Now, apprenticeships are also viewed as a great recruiting strategy.”
Amos said training and an advantage in recruitment was one of the reasons he wanted to start an apprenticeship program for bank tellers.
“In our recruiting efforts, we have seen that banking is often overlooked as a career option,” Amos said. “Our goal with this apprenticeship is to offer students opportunities for advancement in banking, which can be utilized and flourish in any community. Our vision is to provide a one-of-a-kind banking experience, and we value the opportunity to coach the next generation of bankers.”
For information on the bank teller apprentice program, contact Linda Leonard, human resource officer, at 865-475-9052. For information on starting an apprentice program in your industry, contact Ricker at 423-798-7053.