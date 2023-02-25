bank teller WSCC

Walters State Community College and First Peoples Bank have created the first apprenticeship program for bank tellers in Tennessee. From left are Dr. Amy Ross, interim vice president of educational outreach; Dr. Anita Ricker, assistant dean of workforce development; Dr. Kim Bolton, dean of workforce development and the Claiborne County Campus; Linda Leonard, human resources officer; Johnny Wayne Ferris, chairman of the board; and Steve Amos, president of First Peoples Bank.

 contributed

Walters State Community College and First Peoples Bank have partnered to create the state’s first apprentice program for bank tellers.

Trending Recipe Videos