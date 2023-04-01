Vicki Seay bought the Persia General Store in 1976 and she has no plans to slow down.
Vicki said, “Jack Drain built the building as a restaurant to serve TVA workers breakfast and lunch. He owned it for 25 years, then Francis and Jeri Knight owned it four years, then I’ve owned it for 47 years now. I still love it!”
Vicki purchased the property when she was 22 years old. Her mom and dad, Lynn and Polly Newton, cosigned the loan on the store, tying up the family farm.
Vicki remembers, “At 26, I had grown up enough to realize that if I didn’t make a success of the store, our home would be gone.”
She worked with bankers Bob Lane and Lyons Price to release the farm as collateral. The store has continued to be successful.
Vicki said she has had great employees over the years, and she hopes they feel like they have been family.
One was family; Charlie Newton, Vicki’s baby brother, began pumping gas at the store when he was eleven years old.
He continued to work at the store until his health “simply took him away from the cash register.”
Vicki said that Charlie continued doing the banking and running errands until the last few weeks of his life. She added “Charlie is so missed. If you came into the store when he was here and didn’t leave laughing, you were having a bad day.”
Vicki said she added the kitchen on when another store opened in the area.
She recalls “I was afraid it would really hurt my business, but God has always blessed me and my customers have been so faithful.”
There have been many businesses in the building along with the store during Vicki’s 47 years of ownership.
These included Persia Utility, Sue wright Fabric Shop, Randall Drinnon’s Barber Shop, Bruce Turner Shoe Store, Maggie Fletcher Handmade Crafts, Jewelry and Trinkets, Imogene Lawson Trinket Shop, and Adams Curtain Designs. Vicki said “We also took calls for the Persia Fire Department.”
Today, the Persia General store offers an impressive number of products and services. There are groceries, hardware, U-Haul trailer rentals, money orders, notary services and Wonder Roast chickens. The full kitchen offers up home cooking and fast food.
Vicki does all the “home cooking”, which includes soup beans, roast beef sandwiches and cakes. There is a full apartment upstairs, usually occupied by family members. Unlike many country and community stores, they still offer gas, diesel fuel and kerosine.
The store has three employees, Kristie Jarnigan, Rebekah Williams and Tammy Smith. Vicki said Hunter Newton serves as a “man of all duties”, helping out with anything that might need doing around the store.
Vicki shows no signs of slowing down. The Persia General Store is a local institution. Vicki said “Everybody knows each other. I try to be good to my customers and they stick with me. When you are self-employed you appreciate your customers, they are your second family.”
The Persia General Store is located at 104 Old Persia Road. It is open Monday-Saturday (closed Sundays). The phone number is (423) 921-4198.