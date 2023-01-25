The Holston Business Development Center (HBDC) will be launching a program Feb. 1 to help budding entrepreneurs turn ideas into action.
HBDC is a business incubator that supports the enterprising spirit and initiatives of the residents of Hawkins County and the Greater Kingsport area.
In partnership with Sync Space and Create Appalachia on Feb. 1 the HBDC will launch CO.STARTERS Program.
The class will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Wednesdays at Create Appalachia, located in the old Kingsport City Hall building at 225 W Center Street.
CO.STARTERS Core is a 10-session, cohort-based program that equips entrepreneurs of all kinds with the insights, relationships, and tools needed to turn business ideas into action. You can view the course outline and details on the website syncspace.org/hbdc-costarters.
Drawing from the experience of successful entrepreneurs and startup veterans from around the globe, CO.STARTERS walks small business owners through lean, effective business modeling methods in a simple and intuitive way, while connecting them to a supportive community of peers and mentors. Rather than treating a venture like a large corporation and writing a detailed business plan, CO.STARTERS participants are encouraged to build and test small models first. In the process, participants receive real-time customer feedback, update their models to meet customer needs and avoid creating businesses based on incorrect assumptions.
Small business remains one of the fundamental economic drivers for local economies and job creation, but these smaller-scale startups have not received the same level of support as their high-growth counterparts. CO.STARTERS aims to narrow that gap.
“If you look beyond Silicon Valley and New York, there are countless communities that are full of talented entrepreneurs, but they lack the organized community support they need to thrive,” said Enoch Elwell, CO.STARTERS Founder. “CO.STARTERS provides a structure for these communities to achieve their economic growth goals and gives them an easy way build the connections they are already trying to grow.”
Liz Bennett, Director of HBDC will facilitate the program. The cost of the course is only $150.00 including materials and networking opportunities. Each class will have an entrepreneurial speaker with time to discuss issues relevant to each business/start-up. Space is limited. To request more information or sign up for the upcoming class, contact Bennett at admin@hbdc.org or 423-578-6235.
For more information on CO.STARTERS, visit costarters.co
About HBDC
The Holston Business Development Center opened in August 2003 through an Economic Development Agency grant for the building with operational funding provided through Hawkins County and Kingsport. HBDC has continuously worked toward providing entrepreneurial support for start-up companies as a small business incubator.
Strategically located off US Highway 11W (Stone Drive) across from Allendale Mansion on Holston Army ammunition land, HBDC is the perfect location to hold training sessions, business meetings, and host to entrepreneurial gatherings.
About the sponsors
Sync Space Entrepreneur Center is a 501©3 and the Launch Tennessee partner for northeast Tennessee. Sync Space programs range from early idea validation and workshops to accelerator programs uniquely focused on support for local and recruited startups considering northeast Tennessee as a place to grow or expand their business. Sync Space programming aligns startups with key partners and industries that offer mentorship, opportunities for investment, and pilot program opportunities. To learn more about Sync Space Entrepreneur Center, visit: https://syncspace.org
Create Appalachia is a 501©3 whose goal is to make the Appalachian Highlands a better place to live and work through innovation and entrepreneurship centered around the arts. We work to support an environment that will generate new businesses that provide jobs in the arts and encourage graduates from our colleges and universities to stay in our community. We want to help grow a strong, 21st-century creative industry in Northeast Tennessee.