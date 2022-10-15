JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University’s online Bachelor of Science degree in radiologic science ranks third in the country, according to EduMed.org’s rankings of the “Best Online Radiology Tech Programs for 2023.”
“ETSU’s College of Clinical and Rehabilitative Health Sciences is a hub for some of the nation’s fastest-growing health care professions, including radiography,” said Dr. A. Lynn Williams, interim dean of the college. “In order to meet workforce needs, it is imperative that our programs provide high-quality and convenient options for students who want to pursue these in-demand fields. Our 100% online radiography program does just that.”
The ETSU online radiologic science degree completion program is designed for working radiologic professionals with an Associate of Applied Science (A.A.S.) degree in radiography science. This online Bachelor of Science offers the opportunity for radiographers to obtain their B.S. degree by using more of their A.A.S. hours than would normally transfer to a four-year institution.
In addition to the online degree completion program, ETSU also offers the radiologic science program to students in an on-ground format.
For the past six years, ETSU’s program has boasted a 100% job placement rate.
There are various career opportunities available with this degree. Many graduates further their education and specialize to obtain positions working in CT, MRI, radiation therapy, mammography, nuclear medicine, sonography and interventional radiography.
“Our graduates are well prepared for the jobs that are awaiting them after graduation,” said Dr. Kimberly D. McCorkle, provost and senior vice president for Academics. “Our program prepares them for a career in radiologic sciences and for advancement and leadership opportunities in their field.”
To compile its rankings, EduMed uses government data provided by The Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and assigns weights and ranks schools based on a mix of affordability, support services and online program availability metrics.
Learn more about the ETSU College Clinical and Rehabilitative Health Sciences at etsu.edu/crhs.