Hawkins Co. was rated as a barely affordable housing market by the current Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank’s Home Affordable Tracker.
Based on the percentage of income buyers are spending on housing, Hawkins Co. ranks just behind Greene Co. – the region’s only affordable market - but well ahead of neighboring Sullivan Co. – the region’s least affordable market. The tracker uses 30 percent of an individual’s or family’s gross income as the affordability boundary. The county-wide percentage of income spent on housing in Hawkins is 31.6 percent. Next door, in Sullivan Co., it’s 35.9 percent. In Greeneville it’s 23 percent.
The numbers are valid, but the issue begs some context as the push for more affordable housing progresses.
Civic and government officials are paying extra attention to housing affordability as the region copes with a housing shortage and a population dynamic increasingly dependent on home prices and rents. The housing market also accounts for about 14 percent of the local economy.
So far, most of the focus has been on home prices. They have ballooned across the area because housing demand has outstripped the local supply. But there’s no magic bullet that will roll housing prices back. In fact, they’re likely to continue increasing.
Affordability has more moving parts exerting pressure on affordability than just home prices. Wages, interest rates, taxes, insurance, and job creation are in the crucible and require equal attention for a context-based examination of the issue. It’s necessary because there’s no one-size-fits-all affordability number.
Here’s the current primary income levels, and the total recommended spending level that includes the mortgage, taxes, insurance, and private mortgage insurance: The benchmarks are based on Census community data.
MEDIAN HOUSEHOLD INCOME
Bull’s Gap - $46,250 - $1,156
Church Hill - $66,652 - $1,666
Mount Carmel - $59,692 - $1,492
Rogersville - $41,703 - $1,043
Surgoinsville - $42,917 - $1,073
MEDIAN FAMILY HOUSEHOLD INCOME
Bull’s Gap - $51,719 - $1,293
Church Hill - $79,800 - $1,995
Mount Carmel - $73,826 - $1,846
Rogersville - $49,308 - $1,233
Surgoinsville - $55,078 - $1,1377
MEDIAN WORKER WAGE
Bull’s Gap - $32,750 - $819
Church Hill - $35,972 - $899
Mount Carmel - $34,800 - $870
Rogersville - $31,938 - $798
Surgoinsville - $31,852 - $796
Meanwhile, mortgage rate averages, which are a big contributor in the affordability calculations, have been in the 6.5% range since early February. That doesn’t mean most local buyers are getting the best rate. Most deals go out the door at 7%, or better.
Here’s how the rising rates have boosted the monthly out-of-pocket cost to buyers in the Hawkins – Sullivan Co. portion of the Kingsport-Bristol metro area:
Since this time last year, higher rates have added $306 a month to the average mortgage payment.
Affordability in the Sullivan and Hawkins market began declining in Oct. 2021. That trend bottomed out in October of the following year and slowly improved until the first of this year, when it began declining again.
Don Fenley is a long-time Tri-Cities journalist who now specializes in local economic news and trends. His CoreData website can be accessed at donfenley.com