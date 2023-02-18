Josh and Brandy Henry opened Big H BBQ in December of 2018, and in a short time, it has become an iconic Rogersville restaurant.
Josh says that he didn’t always want to be in the restaurant business, but was working as a truck driver when “I got a really good deal on the building.”
He bought the building at 549 Flora Road just off of Highway 66 near Rogersville. Some restaurant equipment came in the deal and he was in business. Josh named the restaurant in honor of his dad, Rick Henry, whose nickname was “Big H”.
Rick says the inspiration for a BBQ restaurant came from smoking meat in their backyard. “We smoked meat in the backyard every weekend, pork, chicken, ribs, whatever the kids wanted.”
Today Rick runs the smoker at Big H. “When Josh opened up, I told him I would help him.”
Rick is well known for his cooking career in Rogersville and Josh said, “When people knew Rick was here, business really came in.”
The business was open for a short time when covid hit. They closed up the dining room but remained open for take-out service. They cut the staff from 17 to 4.
Josh says the business actually thrived during covid. In addition to selling take-out, they struck a deal with a supplier and sold wholesale meat. This helped many families during the pandemic.
Today, Big H is still exclusively a take-out restaurant. BBQ is the main attraction. Josh says they offer “pulled pork, pulled chicken, brisket, burnt ends, shaved tenderloin and baby back ribs.”
There are a variety of sauces to choose from. There are other menu items, too, including hamburgers, hot dogs and Philly cheese-steak sandwiches. Sides include potato salad, baked beans, slaw, macaroni salad, French fries and tater tots. Josh’s mom, Lydia, makes the deserts, including banana pudding, lemon pies, and chocolate pies. Josh says the pulled pork is the top seller, and number 2 is the pulled pork grilled cheese sandwich, a Big H creation.
Big H is also known for their breakfast menu, which is available all day. Ham, sausage, bacon, eggs, biscuits and gravy highlight the breakfast menu. Josh says the gravy recipe came from his mamaw Jean.
Catering is a big part of Big H’s business. Josh says “About 1/3 of our business is catering. We do weddings, meetings, events, company outings and board meetings.”
Big H is active in the community. They served a recent police appreciation dinner and are especially supportive of Cherokee High school sports. They are well known for sponsoring the “Big H BBQ Christmas Bash” basketball tournament each December.
Business has been good; they had to replace the smoker with a much larger one. Rick continues to expertly man the smoker, and even has a rocking chair, television and satellite radio in his work area.
Whether you prefer BBQ, breakfast, sandwiches or desserts, Big H food doesn’t disappoint. Take out for one or catering for a large group, Big H continues to grow its reputation. Josh says “We started out doing well and we’re still doing good!”
You can contact Big H BBQ at (423) 293-3707.