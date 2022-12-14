The Hawkins County Commission will be asked in January to purchase Church Hill’s old Citizens Bank for the purpose of relocating county satellite offices out of City Hall.
The 5.18 acre property with 3,244 square feet building has a tax appraised value of $1.062 million, and it was listed for sale at $655,000.
Thread Bank owns the property, which is located adjacent to the Food Lion shopping complex, and has offered it for sale to Hawkins County for $585,000.
If the purchase is approved by the County Commission the property funds would be allocated from the county's ARPA revenue.
County Mayor Mark DeWitte told the commission’s Budget Committee Monday that Thread Bank offered the property to the county at discounted price, but he will have to give Thread an answer soon.
“I don’t know if they have other buyers line up, but I would personally prefer not to let that drag on and on,” DeWitte said.
Meeting ADA requirements
County offices that would make the most use of that building are the County Clerk, which would utilize the three drive-thrus, as well as the sheriff’s Office, which would utilize part of the building for a substation with a private entrance for HCSO business.
The Trustee’s office also opens a Satellite office in Church Hill October 15 to March 15.
The other county department at Church Hill City Hall is Sessions Court and the Clerk of Court’s office. The bank doesn’t have a courtroom area, and if there was a move out of City Hall, Sessions Court sessions held on Tuesdays in Church Hill could potentially be moved to Rogersville.
Assuming the addition of space for a courtroom would be off the table, the only renovation needed at the bank property is new flooring to replace worn carpeting at the lobby entrance.
The primary motive for moving out of Church Hill City Hall are ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) requirements which would be very expensive, if even possible, at the second floor entrance where county offices are located.
The parking area is adjacent to the roadway which runs uphill on a steep slope, which makes the parking area sloped as well.
DeWitte told the Budget Committee that he and county facilities manager Sarah Davis went to City Hall last week and parked in front of the second floor entrance.
“We could barely get out of the car, basically,” DeWitte said.
Davis added, “He had to hold the door so I could get out because the door kept trying to shut.”
DeWitte said he doesn’t see how the parking area can be leveled without doing the same to the road.
"It’s very, very tight"
Commissioner John Gibson said he believes the county should move forward with the bank property purchase because the cost of making City Hall ADA accessible, along with other renovations needed there, would likely exceed the purchase cost of the bank property.
“Our facilities will be increased, we’ll meet the ADA standards, and we’ll not continue to make an investment into a building that ultimately we don’t own,” Gibson said.
County Clerk Nancy Davis said the bank facility would be ideal for a satellite office.
“The accessibility with that (bank) building, you can’t compare it to where we are now,” Nancy Davis told the Budget Committee. “Not just the (City Hall) parking. The very small lobby area. During COVID we cut it to three people at a time, and three customers is really all that should have ever been in there because it’s very, very tight. If you get more than three people, everybody else has to stand out in the hallway, and that would inhibit people coming into the building for city business.”
The Church Hill BMA is on board with the county’s departure from City Hall. DeWitte said he was informed by Mayor Dennis Deal they would likely install ADA access on the ground floor.
The Budget Committee voted 6-0 to put a resolution on the agenda for January’s county commission meeting to purchase the bank building.
The Budget Committee asked DeWitte to make an offer of $550,000, and whatever the negotiated sale price comes out to would be listed on the January resolution.