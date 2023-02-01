For some, the best season of the year has arrived. No, it’s not football season, and it’s not holiday season. It’s Girl Scout cookie season!
A beloved tradition for Girl Scout troops, their supporters, families and cookie lovers across East Tennessee, the Girl Scout Cookie Program is sweeter than the standard fundraiser. Girl Scouts utilizes cookie sales to teach young women about business management, sales and e-commerce, financial literacy, logistics, technology, marketing and communications. All proceeds from cookie sales stay local to help fund life-changing programs and experiences throughout the year.
“It’s Girl Scout cookie time in Tennessee!” said Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians (GSCSA). “This is a community-wide celebration of girl-led entrepreneurship, and we’re thrilled to return to more ‘normal’ sales opportunities following the pandemic, while also continuing to leverage technology to expand the learning opportunities and sales reach for our Girl Scouts.
“Whether you’re ordering from a young Girl Scout you know, picking up a box of your favorite cookies at a local booth or supporting cookies sales and donations in another way, you’re helping to shape the next generation of female leaders in our communities – and we thank you.”
There are several opportunities to purchase cookies and support the program:
• Order cookies now. Cookie orders through local Girl Scouts start now. Each scout has her own “virtual cookie booth” link to a digital ordering system through which you can order your favorite cookies to be delivered at a later date, and your purchase will support that specific scout and her troop.
• Pre-order cookies to be delivered starting early February. Distribution Days – when Girl Scout troop members, leaders and volunteers pick up cookies from warehouses to fulfill their orders – are scheduled throughout East Tennessee in late January and early February. Cookie orders then will be delivered personally by each Girl Scout following Distribution Days, as soon as early February.
• Buy cookies at local booths Feb. 10-March 5. Girl Scout troops will be at retail and community locations throughout East Tennessee selling cookies directly to the public from Feb. 10-March 5. To find the nearest cookie booth, visit iwantcookies.org.
• Order the new raspberry cookie starting Feb. 27. Digital sales of the new Raspberry Rally cookie kick off Feb. 27. These online-exclusive cookies are crispy, filled with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolaty coating. Order through your local Girl Scout or by visiting iwantcookies.org.
Choose from 10 delicious flavors
• Adventurefuls
• Girl Scout S’mores
• Lemon-Ups
• Trefoils
• Do-si-dos
• Tagalongs
• Samoas
• Thin Mints
• Toffee-tastic
• Raspberry Rally – new online exclusive; available starting Feb. 27.
All proceeds from cookies sales benefit Girls Scout troops and members in the local council, with revenue funding initiatives for innovative programming, volunteer training, maintenance and improvements to camp properties.
Visit iwantcookies.org to find cookies, learn more about donating cookies to local heroes, enter contests and more.
Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians
Girl Scouts is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls, offering programs that give every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of entrepreneurship, adventure, and success. The Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians has more than 13,000 girl and adult members in 46 counties from southwest Virginia, through eastern Tennessee, and northern Georgia. Membership is open to all girls from kindergarten through their senior year in high school. Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. For more information, visit girlscoutcsa.org or call 800-474-1912.