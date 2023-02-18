The 2023 U.S. Precision Livestock Farming Conference will be May 21-24, 2023, at the UT Conference Center in Knoxville. Image courtesy UTIA.

The 2023 U.S. Precision Livestock Farming Conference will be May 21-24, 2023, at the UT Conference Center in Knoxville.

Livestock producers are encouraged to learn first hand about advances in precision livestock farming (PLF) by attending the second U.S. Precision Livestock Conference.

Trending Recipe Videos