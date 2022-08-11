Rogersville businessman Andrew Poe became emotional Tuesday evening as he pleaded with the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to do something about trespassing and vandalism taking place at his downtown property.
Poe, who is renovating the commercial property at 318 W. Main Street, told the BMA Tuesday his building has been damaged three times in the past three months.
Poe’s building is adjacent to the Rogersville Review office. The rear bay areas of the Review building are leased to the Of One Accord ministry’s Shepherd Center for storage.
Ministry director Sheldon Livesay joined Poe at Tuesday’s BOE meeting to ask for help. Poe said he’s “At wit’s end” with what’s been happing at his building.
“This time somebody actually had the gall to unscrew the fence that is screwed into the Review building, and come through there, and add a nice graffiti to the Review building,” Poe said. “Stole property from Sheldon’s building.”
‘I need help’
Initially someone ripped out Poe’s HVAC system, which occurred before fencing was installed. By the time the second incident occurred surveillance cameras were installed, but they ripped the Internet out, which killed the camera feed.
Poe added, “One night they came in through the ceiling and ripped all the temporary power out. Ripped all the Internet cables out. I want to make sure I’m doing what I’m supposed to do. But I want to make sure that the city — as a business owner and a citizen who is putting money into a dilapidated building that looked like garbage — I want to make sure I have some sort of protection once I do my part.”
The culprits are believed to be the transients and the homeless, many of whom sleep in hidden areas downtown and suffer from mental illness and/or addiction.
Poe noted that he spent $20,000 on a fence and $5,000 clearing shrubs. He spent more than $3,000 for a high tech camera system. He said he doesn’t have the money to repair vandalism.
“I’m not trying to place blame on our police department,” Poe said. “We need a solution going forward to clean these issues up. I talk to people every single day from New Jersey, California — people that all of us know — who have said the problem starts like this and it gets bigger. I know that within the law there’s only certain things that can be done. But, I just think the city needs an action plan going forward to keep things from getting worse.”
Poe was on the verge of tears as he explained, “Me having three calls within the past three months — if they would have come in and ripped out electrical wire, that puts me another 3-4 months behind. I just don’t have the money to keep doing that, and I need help.”
‘Not the Rogersville from 30 years ago’
Public Safety Director Travis Fields said his officers patrol the area, and have actually climbed on the roof of the Review building trying to catch the culprits red handed. But, with only two officers on duty per shift, they can’t be everywhere at the same time.
Fields said he met with Livesay about this problem Monday, during which time he recommended that they install cameras that notify property owners immediately when there are intruders. Fields said the cameras are $35 each and he will help install them.
“Then you can call and let us know, and we can respond immediately,” Fields added. “It’s not the Rogersville from 30 years ago when you could leave your doors unlocked. It is a different place. I’ll be happy to sit down with these people any given time. My door is always open, and they know that, to talk about some solutions.”
Livesay suggested forming a committee between police and local business owners to discuss the problems and solutions.
“See what is being done other places,” Livesay said. “If you’re going to have cameras, what kind of camera systems work the best. Who can advise us of that. If you’re going to add lighting to light dark places, who can help us with that so we make as much progress as we can in the least amount of time.”
Livesay added, “We’re trying to make this a positive thing, that we’re catching this early. If you go out one morning and you start finding that stuff on the Hale Springs Inn, or the Kyle House — we don’t want that. That’s not the town we want for us or the folks who come after us.”
Fields said he is already in the process of forming a committee.