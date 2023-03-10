Hawkins County leaders agreed Monday that the number one community goal is to develop and expand jobs skills training programs at Phipps Bend’s TCAT (Tennessee College of Applied Technology) campus.
A Hawkins County leadership group met Monday with Jodi Sliger, who is Community Development Director for the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
They are planning Hawkins County’s 2023 application for the state’s ThreeStar program which is a crucial element to the county’s eligibility for grant funding.
Sliger’s visit to Rogersville Monday included a “community assessment” as part of the application process, in which county leaders established their goals for the next two years.
What is ThreeStar
Tennessee’s ThreeStar program was implemented in 1980 as a way to help communities identify assets and achievable two-year goals, and then develop plans and put together teams to reach those goals.
The overall purpose of ThreeStar is to help communities achieve goals to become a better place for residents to live.
According to Chamber of Commerce Director Nancy Barker, who is responsible for Hawkins County’s annual application, the ThreeStar process has become increasing competitive over the years and the application process more involved, so it is crucial that Hawkins County send in a top notch application each year.
ThreeStar certification has become a requirement for certain benefits from the state including grant funding and discounts on programs.
Barker said the ThreeStar program has benefited Hawkins County with more than $800,000 through these special discounts in the past.
ThreeStar certified communities are eligible to participate in other select TNECD Rural and Community Development programs. There is a grant available for counties to assist in completing one of the community goals identified by the ThreeStar Committee.
Setting goals
On Monday 20 community stakeholders met to make a list of goals they would like to see the county achieve.
These goals were grouped together and placed under the following categories: Education, Workforce Development, Community Development, Health, Safety, Infrastructure, Broadband, Industry, Tourism and promotion, Downtowns, Small Businesses, Agricultural, Agribusiness and Entrepreneurs.
Once listed and discussed, the group voted on top priorities.
The number one goal approved by the group was to develop and expand TCAT jobs skills training programs at Phipps Bend including the new truck-driving school.
Other top goals included increasing childcare access for working families; improving staffing for emergency services across the county; and developing entrepreneurship programs throughout the county.
While not all communities have the resources to submit a ThreeStar application, local stakeholder support has allowed Barker to always excel in applications to ensure that Hawkins County is recertified each year.
ThreeStar is just one of the behind-the-scenes efforts for leaders to work together to continue to provide access of resources and services to county residents.