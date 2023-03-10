ThreeStar

A Hawkins County leadership group planning the county’s 2023 ThreeStar application met Monday with Jodi Sliger (standing), who is Community Development Director for the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

 Sheldon Livesay

Hawkins County leaders agreed Monday that the number one community goal is to develop and expand jobs skills training programs at Phipps Bend’s TCAT (Tennessee College of Applied Technology) campus.

Trending Recipe Videos