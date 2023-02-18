Andrea and Luca

Andrea Davidson with her friend and co-worker at B Well Natural Health, Luca.

From the beginning of time to this very moment — the edge of our ever evolving world — change is in all things. Change is in the seasons, it’s in artificial intelligence, it’s in our perceptions of reality, it’s in our hearts, it’s in our trillions of cells which after around 7 years become completely renewed.

