From the beginning of time to this very moment — the edge of our ever evolving world — change is in all things. Change is in the seasons, it’s in artificial intelligence, it’s in our perceptions of reality, it’s in our hearts, it’s in our trillions of cells which after around 7 years become completely renewed.
It is our very nature. Change is truly one of the most gratifying experiences one can have when we are able to embrace it and trust it. This process is complicated because we also enjoy comfort and change can threaten that.
At this very moment I just came home from work with plans to work on school stuff and a totally different podcast but this one hit me sitting in my empty living room. In case you didn’t know January 1st, 2023 I got engaged. I now find myself staying with my fiance usually around half the week. Between setting up the Air BnB in the back of B Well downtown and making his place feel more like ours, my little house in Pressmen’s Home is feeling more like a studio workspace / crash pad than my home now.
I notice as I write this how my heart feels so full and yet also so sad. Sad because I am deeply in love with Pressmen’s Home in a way that’s hard to explain with words .
For those of you who don’t know about Pressmen’s home, it’s a gorgeous valley about 20 minutes outside of Rogersville with so much history, potential and charm it will blow your mind.
When I lost my record deal I was with Andrew, the owner of a good portion of The Pressmen’s Home Property .
I had just gotten to LA to meet with Warner Bros about marketing strategies because the record was finally done. I got a call to say myself and 4 other acts were being dropped and so were a few executives at Warner Brothers. For them I was literally a number on a spreadsheet , but for me I had dreamt and worked for 10 years to get that deal believing it was the gateway to success — and so I was absolutely devastated .
Andrew had told me about Pressmen’s home many times but I was always in Nashville writing like a maniac and chasing my tale, unable to get there. The first thing he said when I hung up the phone after being dropped was that it was time to go to Rogersville. He thought I could breathe some life to the valley if I was inspired . The connecting point between Andrew and I has always been a deep love for the earth, all life on it and a longing to leave the world a better place than how we found it. It’s also become clearer to me over the years that his presence fulfills a sort of loss I’ve carried around my whole life after not being able to establish any kind of healthy sustained relationship with my father.
A few weeks later I drove from Nashville and met him here and I’ve barely looked back since. Pressmen’s home used to be a completely self-sustained community amongst many other things, so what a cool thing to breathe life into! Much to say about my love and hope for this place but the point is that no longer living here full time makes me sad. I will take the opportunity to say that I want me not living here to never be associated with me no longer working on making a vision come alive.
And so why does it have to change ? Well simply stated, for the first time in 37.5 years with 100 % certainty I have found the person that I want to share this life with and so I prioritize it with zero question in my heart.
The best thing we can do for ourselves and his two boys is to proceed with a plan that requires me leaving here for a while and maybe forever. So the sad and scary and hard is also good and practical and necessary.
The coolest thing I notice is that with the embracing of the change and allowing myself to feel all the feelings my heart is catalyzed into a deeper truth. The truth is that I am called to never give up on the dream of Pressmen’s Home coming alive again as long as there’s a chance it can manifest — which now more than EVER there is.
We have an awesome couple down at The Castle Barn raising chickens and growing food with incredible regenerative farming practices and starting a CSA(community shared agriculture). We’d like to have the downstairs be a farm store with space for group classes and meetings in the back. The upstairs — a farm to table restaurant where we source not just from Halleluyah farms which is Amy and Sean’s creation , but other local farms as well. A 5k running / walking path, Disc golf course, tastefully placed RV spots unseeable from the road, hemp tiny houses and a few other sustainable airBnB’s sprinkled in spots on the land, The outdoor area around Castle Barn a host for various kinds of community building events concerts, plays, fundraisers, festivals, weddings, a gorgeous place where people come together . A co creative space that gives people a tangible reason to believe the world is at least simultaneously getting better as it’s getting worse.
The coolest part is Andrew is willing to sell it all in one piece for an awesome price and donate part of the land to host an Animal Sanctuary which this area also desperately needs.
So maybe a tangent here but also just want to put the word out if anyone knows people interested in a similar vision — particularly with finance available. If so , this is a pretty spectacular opportunity to build something amazing that also comes along with many streams of revenue for ROI. Reach out to me or stop by B Well.
So as you can see I’m not only in the midst of giant life changes but I am also still allowing the courage and vulnerability to believe that there is still the capacity to make a dream come alive and change the world a little bit too. Reminds me of the Steve Jobs quote ,
“The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do.” And moving to a new place for a bit doesn’t change this, it only changes the view outside my window.
To bring the point home — every single time I’ve gotten to a crossroads in my life and knew big change was inevitably on the horizon I first got terrified and wanted to run. Then by the grace of God summoned up the courage to dive into and embrace the change. Each time the results were undeniably lifegiving . So I carry around the words of the late Wayne Dyer, “Change the way you look at things and the things you look at change.”
I see the gift, the miracle, the divine mystery in all of it and will repeatedly offer up my spirit to the highest good of myself and all involved . Every time I proclaim that with my words and actions something beautiful results, this I know from experience.
And so I hope this rather personal share gives you the courage to embrace some kind of change that’s unraveling in your life , knowing that you’re not alone and that on the other side of the scary is the stupendous. Embracing change is a sacred process that always leaves us infused with deeper, wider love and purpose. If there’s any pain that comes with it , know it’s a growing pain. Nothing more nothing less and that pain will not be perpetual. It will lift, it will lighten and you will be better for it.
