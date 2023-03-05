Holston Medical Group (HMG) welcomes Kelli West, NNP, to HMG Pediatrics at Medical Plaza in Kingsport, Tenn. (105 W. Stone Dr. Suite 2A). She will join the region’s best pediatric providers in delivering quality care that exceeds expectations and builds lasting relationships. HMG Pediatrics has a passion for partnering with children and parents, focusing on wellness and prevention through every stage of childhood.
West is a native of Southwest Virginia and served the Kingsport community for over 26 years at Holston Valley Medical Center. “I am excited to join the excellent providers at HMG in serving our community,” said West.
West has always loved babies and believes the birth of a baby is a miraculous event. “It’s so special for me to be a part of a birth and helping young families,” said West. “As a neonatal nurse practitioner, I can impact a child’s life from the beginning.”
“My goal is to work with the family from the start,” said West. “I am very detail oriented in my approach, which is necessary to prevent any issues and set them up for success.”
West also finds joy in educating and mentoring new nurses in the neonatal field. “I work with local programs to mentor and educate the next generation of nursing professionals. It brings me great joy.”
West obtained her Master of Science in Nursing – Neonatal Nurse Practitioner at University of Alabama, (Birmingham, Ala.) and her Bachelor of Nursing at East Tennessee State University (Johnson City, Tenn.).
West resides in Kingsport, Tenn., and enjoys spending time with husband, grown children and her new grandson. She also enjoys reading and cultivating her indoor and outdoor plants.
For more information on HMG Pediatrics at Medical Plaza or how to become an HMG patient, call 423-230-2430 or visit www.holstonmedicalgroup.com.