A 185-year-old downtown Rogersville house that was on the verge of being condemned will have new life as an Airbnb thanks to a $200,000 state grant, and a California couple who followed their daughters and grandchildren east.
Last month the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) announced Tennessee Historic Development Grants totaling $9 million.
Among the numerous recipients were Christopher and Rita Canclini, who began visiting the region in 2020 after two of their four daughters moved to Greeneville to take up homesteading.
They “had the audacity to take all the grandchildren with them,” Christopher told the Review
Later the other two daughters moved to this area as well, so now all four daughters and 14 grandchildren live in Greeneville.
One thing led to another, and the next thing you know Christopher and Rita purchased the historic house on 220 W. Main Street at the Rogers Street intersection. The house was built in 1838 as the original Presbyterian Church Parsonage.
The house went up for sale at the exact same time the Canclinis began exploring the community.
“My oldest was looking for land for homesteading, found Rogersville and said, ‘It is the cutest town, dad. You’ve got to see this place’,” Christopher recalled. “So we flew out and saw it, and at that time the house was available. She put Rogersville on our radar. We loved Main Street. We loved downtown. We loved the idea of a restoration project — little knowing how much it was going to take.”
They bought the house in May of 2021, and immediately began the restoration.
Christopher is a licensed therapist, and as he transitioned to full time life in Rogersville he converted his practice to “telehealth “ where he sees his California clients from his new Rogersville home via ZOOM.
The history of the house
When the Presbyterian Church split the pastor left, and during the Civil War the house sold. There’s not much information available about the house after the Civil War until 1946 when it was converted into five apartments that were occupied by five widows who worked at Holston Electric.
The interior stairwell was removed, and the only access to the upstairs rooms was from an exterior door and stairway.
While gutting one of the upstairs apartments Christopher found where they had installed a clawfoot bathtub that was too long. Someone cut a hole in the wall to squeeze in the edge of the tub. When he tore out the walls Christopher found decades worth of lost toys and soaps that had fallen into that hole in the wall.
The house ceased being apartments in 1998, and when the Canclini’s purchased the house in 2021 there was a family living there with children upstairs.
The house is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places along with the rest of downtown Rogersville.
The restoration so far
One of the biggest initial hurdles was repairing the foundation in the basement.
A company came out and dug out the basement, but Christopher said the work they did the stabilize the basement did nothing. When Rogersville building inspector Steve Nelson looked at their work, he said he would have condemned it. Nelson gave the Canclinis the contact for contractors who have done quite a bit of historic preservation in Rogersville, and that’s who has done the work to date.
“We had renovated homes before,” Christopher said. “This is not our first rodeo. But this home is far beyond any renovation we’ve ever done. The foundation alone downstairs we had to do major cement beams, and cement posts with lam beams to basically save the structure. In the kitchen it fell eight inches in a 15 foot span. My daughter would get vertigo walking through the house.”
They then restored the kitchen dining room, and installed a new center stairwell where the believe the original stairwell was located opposite the Main Street entrance. They’re currently in the process of renovating three upstairs suites with baths.
Aside from three suites the second floor will also feature a common room, reading nook, and exercise room. A hole where the previous apartment exterior stairwell was located will be floored over to create a laundry room.
They uncovered fireplaces upstairs which had been boarded or plastered over, and they believe they will be usable for guests.
Their bedroom and Christopher’s office will be downstairs along with a common living room, laundry room, dog washing station, and the kitchen, which is already completed.
The $200,000 grant requires a $50,000 match which is not a problem with this project. The total renovation is expected to cost $400,000. The upstairs alone is expected to be around $100,000. That leaves the downstairs master bedroom, downstairs living room, restoring the original 1838 windows, and removing the current siding to reveal the original 1838 shiplap siding.
“We’re in the process now of looking for people who can do the work that we need to get done,” Christopher said. “The State of Tennessee likes you to get three bids, so you don’t just give it to your friend.”
He added, “I’ve interviewed one contractor. I’ve got a second contractor coming. I may not be able to get a third. It’s hard to get people to come to Rogersville. They have so much work every place else they don’t need to come here.”
A three-suite Airbnb
The grant requires this project to be completed within three years, but Christopher said he hopes to have it advanced far enough to host guests by this summer.
“We are technically talking about it as an Airbnb,” Christopher said. “If we were to call it a bed and breakfast we’d have to put in a couple-hundred-thousand-dollar sprinkler system. So, we’re calling it an Airbnb.”
The timeline is to complete the upstairs in the next three months. The next phase is to finish the new master bedroom downstairs, and then do the new living room downstairs.
“I’d love to have it done before summer, but that’s not going to happen,” Christopher said. “Once the upstairs is done, it’s very possible that we could welcome guests as early as July 4. The work downstairs would just be done during the week, and the rooms would be available on weekends only. But, we want people to be able to experience Rogersville as soon as possible.”
Christopher and Rita have ideas about how to utilize the property for the community.
Rita: “There’s no way we need this much space. I love to host, so it kind of fit naturally.”
Christopher: “The thing that we’d love to do is be able to host fundraisers. Downstairs the living room is going to be huge, so we thought about helping people who want to be able to do any kind of fundraising.”
Rita: “Or if people are getting married and they need a place for the bridesmaids to get ready. Some people use the (Crockett Springs) Park (for weddings). It’s so close.”
Christopher: “The idea would be the wedding party would all stay upstairs, and the wedding night would just be the bride and groom. They would have the place to themselves.”
They’re going to work closely with the Hale Springs Inn.
“If they get overbooked they’ll check with us, and if we have people calling us we’re going to check with them, and we’re going to partner together,” Christopher said.
An open house will be scheduled when the renovation is completed.
About the Grant
The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development partnered with the Tennessee Historical Commission to structure the application requirements and review grant applications to ensure that each proposal would rehabilitate the structures while maintaining the historical integrity.
The THC’s mission is to protect, preserve, maintain and administer historic places and encourage the inclusive diverse study of Tennessee’s history for the benefit of future generations.
“Tennessee is known for its quality of life, and at TNECD, we have the privilege to take part in community development programs that assist in restoring and preserving some of our state’s most unique and historic assets,” said TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter. “Through the latest round of the Historic Development Grants program, communities across Tennessee are taking steps to revitalize their historic buildings so that they can continue to serve as catalysts for future economic opportunity.”
Other Northeast Tennessee grant recipients included:
Ashland Holdings LLC – $400,000 to rehabilitate the J.W. Arnold Building in Morristown, TN
Charles C Doty Jr – $320,000 to rehabilitate 129 South Main Street in Greeneville, TN
Johnson City Opportunity Properties – $280,521 to rehabilitate JC Radio and TV Service in Johnson City, TN
KBD, LLC – $400,000 to rehabilitate the Felknor Building in Morristown, TN
Kenneth B Smith FLP – $129,340 to rehabilitate 177 West Main Street in Morristown, TN
Randall B Debord dba Debord Enterprises – $400,000 to rehabilitate the J.G. McCroy 5 & 10 Cent Store in Morristown, TN
Rhonda D Click dba 109 Lofts – $400,000 to rehabilitate the Sheeley Piano Building in Morristown, TN
Zeta Partners – $108,015 to rehabilitate the J.W. Hunter Building in Johnson City, TN